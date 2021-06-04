1000 fans allowed for international game in Düsseldorf

Thanks to the consistently low infection rates in Düsseldorf, the international fixture between Germany and Latvia on Monday (20:45 CEST) can take place in front of 1,000 fans at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. This number relies on the 7-day incidence rate remaining below 50 across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The DFB will make tickets available to fans and key workers, among them those who help out at vaccination centres. Attendees will also receive a free care package from the stadium caterer.

Oliver Bierhoff, national team director: "We are all really looking forward to finally being able to play in front of our fans again - even if it’s only 1,000 of them with this first step. We want to thank all those who have held our society together through this difficult crisis. You can only get through a pandemic as a team. Together with our fans, we want to deliver an exciting game ahead of the Euros.”