Kimmich: "The first 30 minutes were very poor"

Despite a disappointing start, Germany put on a passionate performance. The 3-2 defeat to Belgium was one in which the team showed good spirit, but were unable to get their reward. All the post-match reaction is here on DFB.de.

Hansi Flick: We were too passive in the first half hour; too respectful. We didn’t put our opponents under pressure, and Belgium just outplayed us. We changed things after that, and got a bit of stability. The team played with a lot of passion. After half an hour we started doing things better and started putting pressure on the opposition. You could see that Belgium were making more mistakes then. For us it’s important that we keep working on timing when we press. I’d like to praise the supporters tonight, who seemed to really feel that the team had tried to turn the result around and got behind us fantastically.

Joshua Kimmich: The first 30 minutes were very poor, and we were still in the dressing room for the first 15. We made so many mistakes and just didn’t have desire. We controlled the second half, though, which was how we imagined the game going.

Niclas Füllkrug: Despite everything, we showed a good side of ourselves and proved our spirit, without getting our reward. We conceded the first too goals way too easily and too quickly. We got our chances against a top team after that, though.

