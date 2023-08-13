HSV need extra time to beat Essen

Rot-Weiss Essen put up a strong fight in their first round DFB-Pokal tie with Hamburger SV in Sunday’s early kick-offs, only losing 4-3 after extra time. Elsewhere, fifth-tier side Rostocker FC were no match for 1. FC Heidenheim, as the newly-promoted Bundesliga club ran out 8-0 winners.

The 3. Liga underdogs were resilient from the off against their 2. Bundesliga opposition, sitting deep but also carrying a threat on the counter. A mistake opened the door for HSV to open the scoring though, with Bakery Jatta stealing possession and providing the finish (37’). Essen were able to offer a response before the break courtesy of Torben Müsel’s pinpoint free-kick into the top corner (42’).

Jatta restored Hamburg’s lead early in the second half (54’), but RWE were back on level terms just two minutes later thanks to Moussa Doumbouya (56’). The Stadion an der Hafenstraße was bouncing as Essen continued to test the Rothosen, although the northern side’s individual quality still shone through, and Robert Glaztel’s header made it 3-2 after 66 minutes. With time running out for the hosts to find a third equaliser, Lucas Brumme popped up to send the game into extra time at 3-3 (83’). There were chances for both teams to secure their place in the second round, but it was HSV and Laszlo Benes who grabbed the decisive winner in the 117th minute.

No problems for Heidenheim

For Rostocker FC, winners of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern regional cup, their clash with Bundesliga side 1. FC Heidenheim at neighbouring FC Hansa Rostock’s Ostseestadion was the biggest match in their club history. The magic of the occasion wasn’t being replicated on the pitch, however, as FCH flew into a 5-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Adrian Beck (9’), Tim Kleindienst (12’, 15’), Lennard Maloney (18’) and Marvin Pieringer (38’).

Frank Schmidt’s side then took their foot off the gas a little six days ahead of their Bundesliga debut at VfL Wolfsburg, although Eren Dinkci (53’), Pieringer (72’) and Stefan Schimmer (87’) all got on the scoresheet to wrap up an 8-0 victory.

