Germany to open 2022 in Sinsheim

Germany’s first international game in the new year will be on 26th March in Sinsheim, the DFB’s steering committee confirmed during a meeting on 9th December. Their opponents will be confirmed following the draw for the UEFA Nations League, which is set to take place on 16th December in Montreux, Switzerland.

In addition to playing one other game during the international break in March, Hansi Flick’s side will then contest four Nations League matches from 2nd to 14th June, 2022. They will then play a further two games as part of the competition from 22nd to 27th September. The draw to determine their group stage opponents at the World Cup in Qatar will take place on 1st April, 2022. Players will be released for the tournament as of 14th November, with the opening match set to take place on 21st November. The final will be played on 18th December.