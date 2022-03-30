Hansi Flick: "We want to carry on this successful journey that we’ve been on so far."

Flick: “We need to produce that for the full 90 minutes”

Hansi Flick remains unbeaten since taking over as Germany head coach, although his ninth game in charge was the first that didn’t end in victory. We talked to the Die Mannschaft boss after his side’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands about his analysis and the upcoming World Cup.

DFB.de: Hansi Flick, how happy are you with the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands?

Hansi Flick: It was a very good game from two teams that wanted to play football. We played some great stuff for 60 minutes and could have gone 2-0 up through David Raum. After that, Netherlands looked more likely to score and put us under pressure, but we put up a good fight. All in all, I’m happy, but I know that we need to produce that for the full 90 minutes. However, the intensity from the team was incredibly high, we played with real confidence and gave a good account of ourselves.

DFB.de: Have a number of players already secured their place in your World Cup squad?

Flick: There’s a long way until November, December – a lot can happen. That’s why it was good to try out a few players. Every single player that was here has the quality to bring something to the squad. The pool is getting bigger and bigger, and it’s only a good thing for us coaches when you have a wide selection.

DFB.de: You played Jamal Musiala in a more defensive role once again. How pleased were you with him?

Flick: Jamal did a fantastic job in the holding-midfield role. He knows how to keep hold of the ball and make space. He’s great at taking on players; he has this real burst of pace and can create lots of chances. The defensive work he did alongside Ilkay Gündogan was superb. Both of them did a fine job together and Jamal showed that he is an option for that position.

DFB.de: What aspects do you still need to address looking ahead to the World Cup?

Flick: We gave the ball away too many times. We need to be a little more composed on the ball and our positional play wasn’t as good as it could be. Still, we continuously looked to make things happen and the players implemented the match plan we gave them. It was a positive performance and we can go back home in good spirits.

DFB.de: Will you be heading to Doha on Friday for the World Cup draw?

Flick: Yes. I have been to a number of draws before. We will go there and see what falls our way and will begin our preparations for what’s sure to be a real challenge. We want to carry on this successful journey that we’ve been on so far.

