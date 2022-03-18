First Germany squad of 2022 announced – Stach earns a first call-up

Hansi Flick has named his Germany squad for the first two internationals of 2022. The 26-man squad includes a first call-up and four players making their return to the national team.

U21 European Champion Anton Stach (1. FSV Mainz 05) has been handed his first call-up. Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Timo Werner (Chelsea) and Robin Koch (Leeds United) have all returned to the squad, whilst Julian Weigl (Benfica) is also back involved, having last featured for his country in March 2017 against England.

Trip to Amsterdam

The Germany team will meet up together on Monday in Gravenbruch, just outside Frankfurt. They will then host Israel in Sinsheim on Saturday, 26th March (20:45 CET). Three days later, Flick’s team will travel just across the border to play neighbours Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 29th March (20:45 CET).

Germany have faced Israel on four occasions, winning each meeting to date. The last match came in May 2012, a 2-0 victory in Leipzig with goals from Mario Gomez and André Schürrle. There have been 44 meetings with the Netherlands so far, with Germany enjoying the better head-to-head record (16 wins to their 12, plus 16 draws). The most recent clash came in Hamburg in 2019, when the Dutch won 4-2 as part of qualification for EURO 2020.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Robin Koch (Leeds United), David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders/Attackers: Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala (all FC Bayern), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern), Anton Stach (1. FSV Mainz 05), Julian Weigl (Benfica), Timo Werner (Chelsea)