Berlin derby in Round of 16

The Berlin derby between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union Berlin is one of the highlights of the draw for the DFB-Pokal round of 16. Reigning champions Borussia Dortmund will travel to current 2. Bundesliga leaders FC St. Pauli. The draw was made by Benedikt Höwedes and Peter Zimmermann, CEO of SG Ahrtal, who were badly affected by the floods earlier in 2021. TSV 1860 München, the only 3. Liga club remaining in the draw, will host 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC.

As well as these ties, there is an all-Baden-Württemberg meeting of TSG Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg, and a rewind to the 1992 Pokal final between Hannover 96 and Borussia Mönchengladbach. The final tie of the round will see Hamburger SV travel to 1. FC Köln.

The round of 16 will take place on the 18th and 19th of January 2022, with the quarter finals following on the 1st and 2nd of March. The semi finals will be held on the 19th and 20th of April, and the final, in Berlin’s Olympiastadion, will take place on the 21st of May 2022.

The round of 16 draw in full:

Bundesliga - Bundesliga

TSG Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg

Hertha BSC vs. 1. FC Union Berlin

VfL Bochum vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

FC St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund

Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Köln vs. Hamburger SV

RB Leipzig vs. FC Hansa Rostock

3. Liga - 2. Bundesliga

TSV 1860 München vs. Karlsruher SC

created by mmc/lc