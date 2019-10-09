Tah withdraws from squad with flu

The national team have another withdrawal to contend with: Jonathan Tah has come down with flu and left the team hotel in Dortmund on Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre back has made eight appearances for Germany and finished runner up with the U21s at the most recent European championship.

The DFB Team host Argentina at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park tonight (Wednesday) at 20:45 CEST. On Sunday, they continue their qualifying campaign with a trip to Estonia (kick-off also at 20:45 CEST).