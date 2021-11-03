DFB-Pokal - Dates set for round of 16 ties

The DFB have now scheduled the round of 16 ties of the DFB-Pokal. 1. FC Köln will play against Hamburger SV on Tuesday, 18th January (18:30 CET), whilst at 20:45 CET on the same evening, FC St. Pauli will host defending champions Borussia Dortmund. On Wednesday, 19th January, the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the venue for the final of the competition, will see the derby between Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union.

TSV 1860 München, the last remaining third division side left in the DFB-Pokal, will play against Karlsruher SC on the Tuesday at 18:30 CET, whilst Wednesday will also see a repeat of the 1992 final between Hannover 96 and Borussia Mönchengladbach (18:30 CET).

The DFB-Pokal round of 16

Tuesday, 18th January, 18:30 CET: 1. FC Köln vs Hamburger SV

Tuesday, 18th January, 18:30 CET: TSV 1860 München vs Karlsruher SC

Tuesday, 18th January, 20:45 CET: FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, 18th January, 20:45 CET: VfL Bochum vs 1. FSV Mainz 05

Wednesday, 19th January, 18:30 CET: RB Leipzig vs FC Hansa Rostock

Wednesday, 19th January, 18:30 CET: Hannover 96 vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Wednesday, 19th January, 20:45 CET: Hertha BSC vs 1. FC Union Berlin

Wednesday, 19th January, 20:45 CET: TSG Hoffenheim vs SC Freiburg

