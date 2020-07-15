Anja Mittag retires

Olympic Gold medallist Anja Mittag has ended her playing career. "After 18 eventful years in competitive sport, I have decided that this season will be my last as an ‘active’ player," wrote the 35-year-old on Instagram, adding: "I am grateful for all the moments that sport has made possible for me, the friendships that I have made, and how I was able to experience the positive development of women's football throughout the years."

Since last year, Mittag has been playing in the Regionalliga for RB Leipzig. The Saxony Cup final on the 30th August against FC Phoenix Leipzig will be her last. The 2007 World Cup winner, with 158 international caps to her name will, however, continue to work with the Leipzig Women’s team, who have just gained promotion into the 2. Frauen Bundesliga (second division).

"I will remain part of the most wonderful sport in the world"

"I will remain part of the most wonderful sport in the world as an individual coach, using my knowledge and experience to try and help women’s football at RB Leipzig continue making progress," said the 2010 Champions League winner.

As an integral part of the Germany Women’s national team between 2004 and 2017, Anja Mittag won three consecutive European Championship titles, as well as Olympic Gold and the World Cup. Her 158 international appearances (50 goals) put her fourth in the all-time list of players with the most games for the women’s national team.

In 2002, Mittag’s Bundesliga career began at Turbine Potsdam. Aside from a short interruption, she spent eight years with the Brandenburg club, winning title after title, before she moved to Swedish top club FC Rosengard in 2011. After spells at PSG and Wolfsburg, she re-joined Rosengard in 2017.