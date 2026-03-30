Fans
Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
Fan Club benefits
Welcome package
At the start of your Fan Club membership, you can choose between a welcome package with exclusive DFB fan items or a €15 voucher for the DFB ticket shop. | Please note: Due to a very welcome rise in new members, delivery of welcome packages is currently delayed by several weeks.
20% off in the DFB Fanshop
Whether you want a Germany kit or bedding, Fan Club members receive 20% off in the DFB Fan Shop, plus free delivery. You will receive your personal discount code directly in your welcome email and then once a month in the Fan Club newsletter.
Fan Club activities
Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can take part in exclusive events, play against fan clubs from other nations in fan matches, or listen to high-profile guests and win special prizes in the Fan Club tent at international matches.
Matchday trips
The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft is at every tournament and all of Germany’s fixtures. Of course, the Fan Club also does everything it can to support its members with local transport and travel arrangements wherever possible.
More about the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
Bonus system
Thanks to the bonus system, loyal Germany fans can still get tickets even when demand exceeds the available allocation.Bonus system explained