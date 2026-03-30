Fans

Fan Club Nationalmannschaft

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Choose your membership now and start enjoying exclusive benefits and discounts for Germany fans.

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Fan Club benefits

Welcome package

At the start of your Fan Club membership, you can choose between a welcome package with exclusive DFB fan items or a €15 voucher for the DFB ticket shop. | Please note: Due to a very welcome rise in new members, delivery of welcome packages is currently delayed by several weeks.

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20% off in the DFB Fanshop

Whether you want a Germany kit or bedding, Fan Club members receive 20% off in the DFB Fan Shop, plus free delivery. You will receive your personal discount code directly in your welcome email and then once a month in the Fan Club newsletter.

DFB Journal subscription

Membership in the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft also includes the DFB Journal. Filled with background information and engaging stories, it is available to you digitally free of charge.

Länderspiel Deutschland vs. Ghana, Stuttgart, 30.03.2026. Foto: Silas Stein/picture-alliance/DFB
Silas Stein/picture-alliance/DFB

Your idea. Your Kick-Off for Fan Culture.

Your idea. Your Kick-Off for Fan Culture.

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Fan Club activities

Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can take part in exclusive events, play against fan clubs from other nations in fan matches, or listen to high-profile guests and win special prizes in the Fan Club tent at international matches.

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Matchday trips

The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft is at every tournament and all of Germany’s fixtures. Of course, the Fan Club also does everything it can to support its members with local transport and travel arrangements wherever possible.

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Discount at the German Football Museum

German football history is brought to life at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Fan Club members receive an exclusive discount on admission.

Exclusive sales windows – tickets starting from €15

Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can secure the best seats for international matches before tickets go on general sale.

More about the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft

Bonus system

Thanks to the bonus system, loyal Germany fans can still get tickets even when demand exceeds the available allocation.

Bonus system explained

Fan Club FAQ

Everything you need to know about the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.

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Terms & Conditions and cancellation

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