Fan Club activities

The Fan Club regularly runs activities that give members the chance to get to know each other better. Fan matches are especially popular and take place ahead of many international fixtures. Fans from both nations come together and test their skills out on the football pitch.

The format mirrors the full international matches. Players wear official national-team kit, with everything from the national anthems to the pennant exchange taking place just like it does for the professionals.

At men’s national team home games, the Fan Club tent is also open to all Fan Club members. High-profile guests, a gaming corner, fan-friendly prices and Coke4free make it a great place to spend time before the match.

The “Cup der Fans” is also held at regular intervals, bringing together the Fan Club’s best amateur players for a fantastic day. Above all, it is about having fun and enjoying the get-together afterwards.

The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft also offers its members exclusive prize draws with priceless fan moments, such as playing table football with Germany players, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes on at the national team headquarters, visiting the players’ dressing room, and much more.