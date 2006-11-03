According to Section 15 of the DFB-RVO, the Sports Court rules through a single judge in all cases without a formal oral hearing. For example, in the event of crowd disturbances, the DFB Control Committee initiates an investigation and first invites the affected clubs to submit a statement.

Once the statement has been received, the Control Committee decides how to proceed further.

If proceedings are not discontinued, the Control Committee files a disciplinary request with the single judge of the Sports Court. This disciplinary request is comparable to a penalty order issued by public prosecutors. The disciplinary request is then sent to the person concerned.

If the person concerned accepts the disciplinary request, the single judge must comply with the request (unless there are fundamental concerns against it).

If the person concerned does not accept the disciplinary request from the Control Committee, the single judge will issue a decision. As a general rule, this decision is also made in writing. When issuing a decision, the single judge may not impose a sanction that exceeds the sanction proposed by the Control Committee.

Both the person concerned and the Control Committee have the right to request an oral hearing before the Sports Court within 24 hours of receiving the written decision.