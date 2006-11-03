FAQ Contact
FAQ - General enquiries
The DFB will gladly send you autograph cards free of charge, provided you send us your request by post along with a sufficiently stamped and self-addressed envelope to:
DFB-Campus/Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V. (DFB)
Kennedyallee 274
60528 Frankfurt/Main
Phone: +49 69-67 88 0
Fax: +49 69-67 88 266
Please note that we generally do not send complete sets of the entire team or signed cards, as demand usually far exceeds the available supply. We kindly ask for your patience, especially during or around a World Cup, when demand is particularly high and additional waiting times may occur if new cards need to be printed.
Information on current ticket pre-sales for matches involving the men’s senior national team, the U21 men’s team and the women’s national team can be found under Tickets. If your preferred match is not listed there, then pre-sale has not yet begun.
The DFB’s General Terms and Conditions for the sale of tickets to international matches in Germany are also available online.
Additionally, the DFB offers a ticket newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter to receive regular updates on ticketing.
Tickets for wheelchair users and visually impaired fans can be requested via the online form.
Typically, the children who accompany national team players onto the pitch at international matches are selected through the respective regional DFB association covering the area in which the match takes place.
We recommend you submit your request well in advance of the match directly to the relevant DFB regional association – ideally in writing, on your club’s official letterhead and addressed to the association’s managing director. Contact details can be found under Regional and State Associations.
The application phase for tickets to the Men’s DFB-Pokal final in Berlin usually begins towards the end of the calendar year or the start of the following year via the DFB Ticket Portal. Due to high demand, tickets are allocated via a ballot system. In most cases, the number of applications vastly exceeds the number of tickets available.
For the Women’s DFB-Pokal final, ticket sales typically begin at the start of the calendar year.
We are happy to send you autograph cards of Bundesliga referees. Please send a stamped return envelope (DIN A5, postage €1.45) to:
DFB-Campus/Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V. (DFB)
Abteilung Schiedsrichter
Kennedyallee 274
60528 Frankfurt/Main
The DFB does not hold image rights for photographs that can be shared free of charge. Use of images is subject to licensing fees and rights managed by photographers or agencies.
Full match recordings are typically only available through private channels. Producing full match videos for resale is usually not commercially viable for rights holders and would be very costly.
Since 2001, the League Association has been responsible for organising the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga. For all enquiries related to these competitions – including fixtures, media rights, marketing, licensing, and tournaments like the Ligapokal or Hallenpokal – please contact:
DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH
Guiollettstraße 44–46
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Phone: +49 69/65005-0
Fax: +49 69/65005-555
info@bundesliga.de
You automatically become a member of the DFB when you join one of its nearly 26,000 affiliated clubs. To find local clubs in your area, contact your regional DFB association via the Regional and State Associations page. The only costs involved are the membership fees charged by the club you choose to join.
If you’d like to become a member of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, please follow this link.
The season schedule is set by the DFB Executive Committee and is published on the DFB website.
FAQ - Fanbase
Die Fanbase ist die kostenlose Mitgliedschaft für alle Fans der deutschen Fußball-Nationalmannschaften und bietet exklusive Vorteile.
Als Mitglied der Fanbase profitierst du unter anderem von:
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einem 24-stündigen Ticket-Vorkaufsrecht vor dem öffentlichen Verkaufsstart, gültig für alle Heim-Länderspiele der Männer-Nationalmannschaft (exkl. Turnier-Endrunden von FIFA/UEFA) und maximal zwei Tickets pro Spiel
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exklusiven Gewinnspielen rund um die Nationalmannschaften (z.B. Verlosungen von VIP-Tickets, Trikots, uvm.),
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einmalig 10% Rabatt im DFB-Fanshop (Rabattlink in der Willkommens-Mail),
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einem Fanbase-Newsletter mit Infos zu Aktionen und Vorverkaufsstarts.
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Nichts. Die Mitgliedschaft in der Fanbase ist komplett kostenlos.
Die Fanbase ist eine kostenlose, digitale Mitgliedschaft für alle Fans der deutschen Nationalmannschaften. Sie bietet dir exklusive Vorteile wie Ticket-Vorkaufsrechte, Gewinnspiele und Rabatte – ganz ohne Verpflichtungen.
Der Fan Club Nationalmannschaft bietet als kostenpflichtige Mitgliedschaft zusätzliche exklusive Leistungen: Dazu gehören z. B. ein mindestens 48-stündiges Vorkaufsrecht vor dem öffentlichen Verkaufsstart, Tickets im Fanblock für nur 15 €, Tickets für Auswärtsspiele, exklusiver Zugang zu Tickets für Welt- und Europameisterschaften, exklusive Events, Zugang zum Fan-Zelt bei Heim-Länderspielen, ein Welcome Package und die Möglichkeit, aktiv an der Fanarbeit teilzunehmen.
Kurz gesagt: Die Fanbase ist der perfekte Einstieg für alle, die näher dran sein wollen – der Fan Club ist die nächste Stufe für besonders engagierte Fans.
Hier mit deinem mein.DFB-Konto online registrieren und in der Bestätigungsmail deine E-Mail-Adresse bestätigen – schon bist du dabei!
Ja – du musst mindestens 18 Jahre alt sein, um Mitglied der Fanbase zu werden.
Wenn du als Fanbase-Mitglied registriert bist, senden wir dir zum Start deiner Verkaufsphase, 24 Stunden vor dem öffentlichen Verkaufsstart, eine E-Mail mit allen Infos zum Kauf der Tickets. Alternativ kannst du dich ab 24 Stunden vor dem öffentlichen Verkaufsstart einfach im DFB-Ticketportal einloggen, wirst dort über dein mein.DFB-Konto als Fanbase-Mitglied identifiziert und kannst Tickets kaufen.
Mit dem 24-stündigen Ticket-Vorkaufsrecht in der Fanbase möchten wir möglichst vielen Fans einen frühen Zugang zu Tickets ermöglichen. Daher ist das Bestellmaximum auf zwei Tickets pro Fanbase-Mitglied limitiert. Wenn ihr als Gruppe zum Spiel wollt, können einfach mehrere Personen eine kostenlose Fanbase-Mitgliedschaft abschließen und dann versuchen, nebeneinanderliegende Plätze zu buchen. Alternativ könnt ihr eine Mitgliedschaft im Fan Club Nationalmannschaft abschließen (ein Fan-Club-Mitglied kann bis zu vier Tickets pro Heim-Länderspiel kaufen) oder einen eigenständigen Fanclub gründen.
Grundsätzlich ja, aber nur falls die Tickets im Fanblock zum Start der Fanbase-Vorverkaufsphase (24 Stunden vor dem öffentlichen Verkaufsstart) nicht bereits durch Mitglieder des Fan Club Nationalmannschaft und der eigenständigen Fanclubs ausverkauft sind. Um deine Chancen auf Plätze im Fanblock zu erhöhen, empfehlen wir dir eine Mitgliedschaft im Fan Club Nationalmannschaft. Fan-Club-Mitglieder profitieren von einem mindestens 48-stündigen Vorkaufsrecht und zahlen für Tickets im Fanblock nur 15 Euro statt 25 Euro!
Noch nicht – aktuell gilt das Vorkaufsrecht nur für Heimspiele der Männer-Nationalmannschaft. Wir arbeiten aber daran, das Angebot auch auf die Frauen- und U 21-Nationalmannschaft auszuweiten.
Mit der Abmeldung vom Newsletter endet automatisch deine Fanbase-Mitgliedschaft – und damit auch dein Zugang zu allen exklusiven Vorteilen.
Die Mitgliedschaft läuft unbegrenzt, solange du den Fanbase-Newsletter empfängst. Eine Kündigung ist jederzeit möglich.
Du kannst deine Mitgliedschaft in der Fanbase jederzeit mit sofortiger Wirkung kündigen. Klicke hierzu einfach den Abmeldelink am Ende jeder Fanbase-E-Mail. Mit der Abmeldung vom Newsletter endet automatisch deine Fanbase-Mitgliedschaft – und damit auch dein Zugang zu allen exklusiven Vorteilen.
Ja, absolut! Die Fanbase steht allen Fans offen – auch Mitgliedern des Fan Club Nationalmannschaft und der eigenständigen Fanclubs. Beim Ticketverkauf gilt: Personen, die sowohl Mitglied im Fan Club als auch in der Fanbase sind, werden nach ihrem Login im DFB-Ticketportal als Fan-Club-Mitglieder identifiziert und profitieren somit von den Ticket-Vorteilen des Fan Clubs und nicht der Fanbase.
Bitte prüfe deinen Spam-Ordner. Falls du auch dort nichts findest, kontaktiere unseren Anwendersupport unter anwendersupport@dfb.de.
FAQ Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
Membership
Membership in the National Team Fan Club is generally valid for 12 months, beginning retroactively on the first calendar day of the month in which membership was confirmed. Membership is automatically renewed for another 12 months unless terminated by either party without notice.
Please check your spam folder. If you can't find anything there either, contact fan club support using the contact form.
You can update your personal details online yourself at any time. Simply log in as usual at www.fanclub.dfb.de using your username and password to access the MEIN.DFB section. From there, you can edit and update all relevant personal information in your profile.
Cancellation can be done either in your member account at https://fans.dfb.de/meine_mitgliedschaft or via the DFB.de contact form.
Fan club support will be available from October 1 at the following new contact details:
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Fan chatbot in the context of the national team fan community
Membership Benefits
Simply enter the discount code when paying; the code is updated regularly. Log in as usual at www.fanclub.dfb.de with your username and password to access the MEIN.DFB section. You can then view the current code here. We also send out the latest code via the Fan Club newsletter. The code can be used multiple times.
Log in as usual at www.fanclub.dfb.de with your username and password to access the MEIN.DFB section. From here, you can subscribe to or unsubscribe from the newsletter.
Ticketing for Home Internationals
Fan Club members pay just €15 for tickets in selected sections behind the goal at home matches of the senior national team. The regular price for these tickets ranges between €25 and €45. In addition, members have access to ticket sales two to four days before the official start of public sales.
If you are registered as a fan club member, we will send you an email with all the information you need to purchase tickets at the start of the sales phase, at least 48 hours before tickets go on sale to the general public. Alternatively, during the exclusive fan club sales phase, you can simply log in to the DFB ticket portal, where you will be identified as a fan club member via your mein.DFB account and can purchase tickets.
Each “adult member” can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets.
- Tickets in the fan block can only be ordered by members of the National Team Fan Club during the exclusive fan club sales phase.
- Each member can order up to 5 additional tickets for other members by providing their membership number and date of birth.
- Each member can also purchase tickets for non-members, but only outside the fan block and always at the regular price.
- In any case, the total number of tickets purchased may not exceed 6.
Ticketing for Away Internationals
Only members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, independent fan clubs, fan representatives of professional clubs, and coordinators of fan projects are eligible to apply for tickets to away matches.
Tickets for away games can be requested via the DFB ticket portal. We will provide information about when applications open on DFB.de and in the fan club newsletter. Please note: The time at which you submit your application during the advance sales period has no influence on ticket allocation. If demand exceeds the number of tickets available, allocation will be based on the bonus system.
The bonus system was introduced in collaboration with fan representatives to ensure a fair and transparent ticket allocation process in cases where ticket demand exceeds supply. You can find further information here.
The following ticket ordering rules apply for Fan Club members:
- An individual member can apply for tickets for themselves and additional members, up to the maximum number of tickets set by the DFB (4).
- A group leader can either apply for up to 50 tickets for members of their group or apply for tickets for themselves and additional members outside their group, up to the maximum number of tickets set by the DFB (4).
- A group member can apply for tickets for themselves and additional members inside or outside their group, up to the maximum number of tickets set by the DFB (4).
- A family representative can apply for tickets for their family up to the number of registered family members, or for themselves and additional members up to the maximum number of tickets set by the DFB (4).
- Other legal-age family members (especially partners or spouses) can apply for tickets for themselves and additional members, up to the maximum number of tickets set by the DFB (4).
- Each Fan Club member may only be included in one application.
Please note: Applicants who are not organised through the above-mentioned group structures – Fan Club coordinators, fan representatives of the Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, and 3. Liga, or fan projects – must submit individual applications for tickets to away matches in order to access the ticket allocation based on the bonus system (Section 1a).
The person placing the order or making the purchase will first receive a personalised voucher, which must be exchanged in person for an original ticket at the match venue.
Voucher exchange usually takes place at the match venue on the day of the match. The opening hours and location of the voucher exchange point are indicated on the voucher. The original ticket will only be issued upon presentation of a valid official ID (original document) or an equivalent proof of identity (e.g. ID card, child’s ID, driving licence – all original documents) of the person named on the voucher. To ensure a smooth process and reduce waiting times, we kindly ask you to visit the exchange point as early as possible.
No, each voucher holder must redeem their voucher in person at the venue. However, if the original voucher holder is unable to attend the match, it is possible to request a re-personalisation on site.
Depending on the match venue, different rules may apply; these will be communicated in the match information.
If no other rules apply, the voucher can, in exceptional cases, also be reassigned on site (please expect longer waiting times). The following conditions must be met for a reassignment:
- Printed authorisation form
- The person to whom the voucher is to be reassigned must be a member of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
- The person to whom the voucher is to be reassigned must not already hold a voucher
- Valid credit card
- A €10 reassignment fee of €10 applies
Yes. To do so, you must visit the same voucher exchange point together and redeem the vouchers one after another.
Handicap Fan Club Fussball Nationalmannschaft e.V.
The association was founded on 3rd November 2006 in Frankfurt by ten wheelchair users and non-disabled individuals. It is a registered non-profit association.
Registry Court: Freiburg im Breisgau, VR 470987
Tax Number: 17/432/15253
Tax Office: Hamburg-Nord 17
The association is particularly committed to advocating for the interests of fans with disabilities. Its aim is to encourage greater personal initiative to help overcome social isolation and make it easier for people with disabilities to participate in public life. To this end, the association organises visits to sporting and other events, promoting interaction and understanding between disabled and non-disabled people. The association also seeks to work closely with sports organisers, public institutions, and authorities to improve disabled access and the development of sports venues and stadiums.
Information and registration forms are available from:
Thomas Vorberger
Phone: +49 172 2971305
Email: thomas.vorberger@fanclub-betreuer.de
or on the website.
There are no specific requirements for joining. Anyone who identifies with the association’s statutes and goals can become a member of the Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft.
There are three different types of membership:
- Full membership: as a regular member and member of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, with all the benefits of group membership
- Supporting membership: without membership in the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
- Family membership: without membership in the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft (this must be arranged directly for organisational reasons)
All members have voting rights at the general assembly.
The Handicap Fan Club is unable to offer U18 memberships, as the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft does not provide for this within group memberships.
Full membership costs €30, of which €22.50 is passed on to the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft as the membership fee. Supporting members pay a self-determined contribution, but at least €15. Supporting members receive a contribution invoice as proof. Family members who already hold a family membership with the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft pay €5 per person. The head of the family will receive a contribution invoice as proof. Contribution invoices can be used for tax purposes.
For newly concluded full memberships, the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft charges a one-time service fee of €10, which the Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V. passes on in full.
Yes. Your existing membership in the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft will be converted into a group membership. You will remain a member of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, but no longer as an individual member — instead, as part of the group Handicap Fanclub Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V.
- Dedicated ticket service within the association through a permanent contact person, without any special organisational effort
- Support with travel planning and arrangements for home and away matches
- Exclusive travel offers and fully organised tours together with other Fan Club coordinators for matches abroad
- Assistance with travel planning, hotel accommodation, and train and flight reservations for home matches
- Ongoing support and contact persons available at home and away matches
- Annual general assembly/member meeting
- Regular newsletters
- Specific travel and stadium information provided for each match
Yes. Members place their ticket orders by email with the Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V. before the official start of public sales.
- Tickets are ordered according to individual needs.
- The entire processing is handled by the Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V.; an invoice is issued for each order, and the invoice amount is collected by direct debit.
- Around three weeks before the match, parking permits (if requested during the order process) are automatically sent out.
This initiative is based on a suggestion that came from within your community. Similar to the introduction of group tickets for entire fan clubs, the focus here is also on promoting a sense of togetherness.
The Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V. association was founded specifically to address the needs of people with disabilities.
Handicap Fan Club Fußball Nationalmannschaft e.V. is an independent registered association with its own statutes.
You can get in touch via:
Thomas Vorberger
Phone: 0172 2971305
Email: thomas.vorberger@fanclub-betreuer.de
FAQ - Hospitality
The international matches and DFB-Pokal finals are divided into different categories. You can find more information here.
A detailed overview of the services included in our Business Seat categories and boxes can be found here.
Yes, the following concessions apply for children in our VIP areas:
- Children aged 0–6: €10.00
- Children aged 7–14: equivalent to the Category 1 ticket price
Eligibility will be checked at the VIP check-in.
Please note that no concession VIP tickets are available for the Men's DFB-Pokal final.
Every stadium visitor requires their own VIP ticket. Information about concessions can be found directly in the DFB Ticket Shop.
If you have purchased a VIP ticket and require the use of a wheelchair or similar assistance, please inform us in advance so that we can ensure accessible entry.
You can find the opening hours on your VIP ticket.
Please refer to the ticket information sent to ticket holders ahead of each DFB international match or DFB-Pokal final. As a general rule, bags up to the size of an A4 sheet are permitted. We kindly ask you to leave pushchairs or larger items in your car, as there are no storage facilities available in the VIP area.
- Order process: When placing an online order, the customer submits a binding offer to enter into a contract with the DFB by completing the ticket order using the designated online function on the DFB ticket website.
- When are tickets dispatched? Tickets are sent after payment has been received and no earlier than two to three weeks before the event.
- The resale of tickets, as well as the use of tickets for raffles or promotional purposes, is not permitted.
Sales of Business Seats and boxes for the cup finals usually begin at the end of the previous year. You can find further information here.
The application phase for tickets for the DFB-Pokal finals in Berlin and Cologne also starts at the end of the previous year or at the beginning of the year of the respective final. Further information is available through the DFB Ticket Portal.
Each year, the DFB Ticket Office receives far more ticket requests than the number of tickets available. Therefore, a lottery is held for the Berlin final.
You can find out here whether sales for Business Seats, boxes, and incentive offers for the match you are interested in have already started. If sales have not yet begun, you can register for the newsletter. We will then inform you as soon as the sales phase starts.
Information about current pre-sales for matches of the senior men's national team, the U21 men's team, and the women's national team can be found in the DFB Ticket Portal. If the match you are interested in is not yet listed there, pre-sales have not yet started. However, you can register for the ticket alert, and we will keep you regularly informed about pre-sales for DFB international matches.
Why not take a look at our glossary – it provides detailed explanations of all terms related to DFB hospitality.
If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us at hospitality@dfb.de.
FAQ - Sport Judiciary
Association jurisdiction refers to the resolution of disputes within an association, applying to its members based on the association’s own regulations. Applied to the DFB, this means that within the DFB’s sports judiciary, DFB members can be sanctioned if they breach the association’s internal rules. Thus, sports judiciary – contrary to common assumptions – is not a form of quasi-state judiciary applicable to the general public. It applies solely to club members who, by virtue of the statutes or an admission agreement, have agreed to submit to the internal jurisdiction of the association.
The legal basis for sports judiciary is the German Basic Law (Grundgesetz) itself. Article 9, paragraph 1 of the Basic Law enshrines the right to freedom of association. This includes the right of associations to determine their own internal organisation and to autonomously shape their internal governance. From this right stems the authority to create and enforce their own set of rules and judiciary procedures.
Association jurisdiction does not compete with state jurisdiction and does not replace it.
For example: a football player (bound to the DFB’s or a regional association’s statutes through their club membership) commits a foul and thereby violates the rules of the game. The DFB’s sports judiciary decides whether the foul constitutes rough play or violent conduct under the DFB’s Legal and Procedural Regulations (DFB-RVO) and imposes a sanction within the framework provided by the DFB-RVO. However, whether the foul constitutes criminal assault under Section 223 of the German Criminal Code (StGB) is solely a matter for the state courts.
Another example highlighting the difference between state and association jurisdiction is the "Robert Hoyzer" case. Hoyzer violated both state laws and the DFB-RVO. As a result, he was permanently banned from the DFB and its member associations by the DFB Sports Court for unsporting behaviour in eight cases, and separately sentenced to two years and five months in prison by the Berlin Regional Court for aiding and abetting fraud (§ 263 StGB).
It should also be noted that decisions made by the sports judiciary can be reviewed by state courts or independent arbitration tribunals. Thus, association jurisdiction does not exist separately from the general legal system; it forms an integral part of it.
The main advantages are efficiency and speed in decision-making. In the top three divisions of German men’s football alone, around 450 sports disciplinary cases are handled efficiently and conclusively each year. Decisions are reached very quickly – crucial in professional sport, where ongoing competition demands prompt legal clarity and certainty. Proceedings against players and coaches at DFB level are usually concluded with legally binding outcomes within just a few days. Furthermore, for those involved, association jurisdiction is cost-effective: the DFB does not impose court fees in the traditional sense. The losing party must only cover the expenses incurred by the (sports) court.
The DFB’s sports judiciary is heavily modelled on criminal law and the German Criminal Code (StGB) in both procedure and terminology. At the DFB, there is a Control Committee that acts as a (sports) prosecution authority, investigating incidents and bringing charges before the association’s judiciary. The judiciary within the DFB is structured in two instances, meaning there is a DFB Sports Court that decides cases in the first instance, and above that, there is a second instance serving as a court of appeal, the DFB Federal Court.
The DFB has adopted the principle of the separation of powers. Compared to other associations or clubs, this is not a given in association law. In many cases, disciplinary authority within an association is exercised by the board or the general assembly, rather than by statutory judicial bodies. In contrast, at the DFB, disciplinary authority is exercised exclusively by specifically designated judicial bodies, in order to uphold the principle of separation of powers and avoid conflicts of interest. Moreover, to guarantee those concerned a right of appeal within the association, the DFB’s judiciary is structured in two instances (first instance: Sports Court, second instance: Federal Court). This structure also promotes acceptance of the decisions, both among those directly affected and among the public.
The DFB’s judicial bodies are completely independent. This independence is guaranteed by the DFB’s Legal and Procedural Regulations (DFB-RVO). Section 3.2 of the DFB-RVO stipulates that the members of the Sports Court and the Federal Court are independent and are subject only to the written and unwritten law of sport and to their own conscience. Independence is further reinforced by the DFB Statutes: Section 38.2 of the DFB Statutes provides that members of the Sports Court and the Federal Court may not, in principle, belong to other bodies or committees of the DFB.
The Control Committee is responsible, according to Section 50 of the DFB Statutes, for monitoring compliance with the DFB’s statutes and regulations and for filing charges in the event of violations. The Control Committee can, among other things, prosecute unsporting conduct committed in connection with national competitions. It consists of twelve members, each of whom is responsible for different DFB competitions according to an internal allocation plan.
According to Section 15 of the DFB-RVO, the Sports Court rules through a single judge in all cases without a formal oral hearing. For example, in the event of crowd disturbances, the DFB Control Committee initiates an investigation and first invites the affected clubs to submit a statement.
Once the statement has been received, the Control Committee decides how to proceed further.
If proceedings are not discontinued, the Control Committee files a disciplinary request with the single judge of the Sports Court. This disciplinary request is comparable to a penalty order issued by public prosecutors. The disciplinary request is then sent to the person concerned.
If the person concerned accepts the disciplinary request, the single judge must comply with the request (unless there are fundamental concerns against it).
If the person concerned does not accept the disciplinary request from the Control Committee, the single judge will issue a decision. As a general rule, this decision is also made in writing. When issuing a decision, the single judge may not impose a sanction that exceeds the sanction proposed by the Control Committee.
Both the person concerned and the Control Committee have the right to request an oral hearing before the Sports Court within 24 hours of receiving the written decision.
Oral hearings are rare. The efficiency of conflict resolution in the DFB’s sports judiciary is demonstrated by the fact that the vast majority of proceedings before the Sports Court are concluded by agreement through the single-judge procedure. Approximately 85% of proceedings are concluded with the person concerned agreeing to the disciplinary request of the Control Committee. Around 12% of proceedings are concluded after a written single-judge decision. An oral hearing before the DFB Sports Court is requested in only about 3% of cases.
In the event of an appeal, the Sports Court no longer decides through a single judge but through a panel composed of three sports judges. This panel consists of the presiding judge for the case, a DFB associate judge, and a specialist associate judge, whose selection is governed by Section 39 of the DFB Statutes. An appeal against a decision of the DFB Sports Court must be lodged within one week with the DFB Federal Court. The DFB Federal Court then makes the final internal decision on the sports judicial proceedings. The DFB Federal Court generally decides in a panel of three sports judges; in cases of fundamental importance, it may decide in a panel of five sports judges.
It is important to note: In proceedings before the Federal Court, the prohibition of reformatio in peius (worsening of the appellant's situation) applies in accordance with Section 28 of the DFB-RVO. This means that decisions cannot be amended to the detriment of the party lodging the appeal unless both parties have filed an appeal.
Sanctions imposed by a sports association under its right to self-regulation must be specifically set out in the association’s statutes. For the DFB, the possible sanctions are listed in Section 44.2 of the DFB Statutes and further detailed in the DFB Legal and Procedural Regulations (particularly in Sections 7 to 9 of the DFB-RVO). The range of sanctions is very broad. The most common are fines and suspensions. According to Section 44.3 of the DFB Statutes, multiple sanctions may also be imposed concurrently. Furthermore, educational measures are permissible, such as requirements to improve stadium infrastructure or to implement violence prevention programmes. Since 2013, the DFB Statutes and the DFB-RVO also allow for suspended sentences. The offences and sanctions are appropriately differentiated according to the group involved – players, clubs and their subsidiaries, and other individuals.
FAQ – Ticketing
The current prices for the respective international matches of the senior men's, U21, and women's national teams, the DFB-Pokal finals (Men’s and Women’s), and other DFB events can be found once sales begin in the online DFB Ticket Shop at tickets.dfb.de.
At international matches of the senior men's, U21, and women's national teams, as well as at DFB-Pokal finals and other DFB events, every spectator requires a ticket. Children’s tickets are available for children up to and including 6 years of age. Concession tickets (copies of ID documents required) are available, subject to availability, for children up to and including 16 years of age, school pupils, apprentices, students, pensioners, and persons holding a disability ID card (with a degree of disability of 50 percent or more).
You can place an order via the following methods:
- Online at tickets.dfb.de
- By telephone at +49 69 90283848
- Via the home club of the stadium at the respective match location
- Through the responsible regional football association at the match location
- At Reservix and ADticket advance booking offices
As a general rule, private individuals are limited to ordering four tickets per match. If this regulation is lifted for a specific match, a higher number of tickets may be ordered via the online DFB Ticket Shop. Companies and clubs may order up to 50 tickets. To do so, the order must be submitted in writing on the official letterhead of the respective company or club and sent to ticket-service@dfb-events.de.
Orders can be placed after the official sales start, which will be announced through a DFB Ticketing Newsletter and on tickets.dfb.de. Please understand that enquiries made before the official start of sales cannot be processed.
For telephone orders through the DFB Ticket Service, payment can be made by credit card or direct debit. In the online DFB Ticket Shop, payment can additionally be made via Sofortüberweisung (please note: online banking access is required) and possibly other payment methods.
Only one account can be created per email address.
For telephone orders and orders placed via the online DFB Ticket Shop for home matches of the senior men's, U21, and women's national teams, the Women’s DFB-Pokal final, and other DFB events, the purchase is completed immediately. Tickets are usually dispatched within four to five working days after the order has been placed (subject to successful payment and any necessary security checks).
For ticket applications in the online DFB Ticket Shop for the Men's DFB-Pokal final and for away matches of the senior men's national team (sold only to Fan Club Nationalmannschaft members), tickets are allocated after the application deadline from all submitted, verified, and valid applications. If demand exceeds the available ticket contingent, allocation will be made by a random, computerised lottery process. Customers will be informed about the allocation result and the dispatch of the tickets or vouchers.
When ordering a seat for visually impaired spectators, a copy of the disability ID card must be submitted in addition to the order details. An order can be placed using this form.
When ordering a wheelchair user seat, a copy of the disability ID card must be submitted in addition to the order details. An order can be placed using this form.
When ordering a seat for hearing-impaired spectators, a copy of the disability ID card must be submitted in addition to the order details. An order can be placed using this form.
In principle, yes. However, there may be restrictions due to necessary separation of fans and limitations regarding available payment methods.
A confirmation email will be sent if the ticket order has been successfully completed through the DFB Ticket Portal at tickets.dfb.de. If you do not receive a confirmation email, it is possible that delivery to the email address you provided was unsuccessful. In such cases, please contact the DFB Ticket Service via the Contact section at tickets.dfb.de.
Within Germany: via DHL (€8.00 including handling fee); from five days before the match: via DHL Express (€12.00 including handling fee).
For international orders: via DHL (€20.00 including handling fee) or Print@Home.
Yes, you may specify a different delivery address when placing your order. Please note that delivery to PO box addresses is not possible.
As a general rule, returning tickets for a refund is not possible. Exceptions apply in cases of match postponement or cancellation.
On matchday, you can upgrade your concession ticket to a full-price ticket in cash at a clearing point on the stadium grounds.
Referee tickets can be ordered through the responsible regional football association at the match location, upon presentation (or submission of a copy) of your referee ID. Allocation is subject to availability.
Business Seats can be ordered directly in the online DFB Ticket Shop at tickets.dfb.de. Boxes are available at events.dfb.de.
Tickets for away matches of the senior men's national team are initially available only to members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft via the online DFB Ticket Shop. Information regarding a possible second public sales phase can be found at www.dfb.de. Tickets for away matches of the U21 and women’s national teams must be requested directly from the host national association.
Further details regarding these tickets will be published on www.dfb.de following successful qualification for the respective tournament finals and after information is received from FIFA or UEFA.
Toward the end of the calendar year or at the beginning of the following year, the application phase for the Men's DFB-Pokal final in Berlin begins via the DFB Ticket Portal. Please look out for announcements on the DFB homepage. Please understand that tickets are allocated by lottery, as the number of applications usually far exceeds the available ticket contingent.
The advance sale for the Women’s DFB-Pokal final begins at the start of the corresponding calendar year. Please also refer to the relevant news updates on the DFB website.
This will be sent by email to all ticket holders prior to each international match, with information specific to that match.