Become a member now

Become a Fan Club member in three steps

1

Register or log in to mein.DFB

You will need a mein.DFB account to purchase your membership. Log in with your existing account or register as a new user.

2

Choose your membership

Select the membership that suits you best (adults, teenagers or Paule Kids Club).

3

Register as a Fan Club member

You can now complete your application form and will soon be part of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.

Our memberships

Fan Club membership adult (18 and over)

€30 per year

Fan Club membership teenager (13 to 17 inclusive)

€10 per year

Fan Club membership adult + child/children (0 to 12 inclusive) in the Paule Kids Club

€30 per year for parent/guardian plus €10 per year per child

Become a member

Fan Club benefits

Welcome package

At the start of your Fan Club membership, you can choose between a welcome package with exclusive DFB fan items or a €15 voucher for the DFB ticket shop. | Please note: Due to a very welcome rise in new members, delivery of welcome packages is currently delayed by several weeks.

Find out more

20% off in the DFB Fan Shop

From coffee mugs to retro shirts, Fan Club members receive 20% discount in the Fan Shop – including all the latest merchandise. Sign up now and get 20% off!

DFB Journal subscription

Membership in the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft also includes the DFB Journal. Filled with background information and engaging stories, it is available to you digitally free of charge.

Exclusive sales windows – tickets starting from €15

Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can secure the best seats for international matches before tickets go on general sale.

Fan Club activities

Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can take part in exclusive events, play against fan clubs from other nations in fan matches, or listen to high-profile guests and win special prizes in the Fan Club tent at international matches.

Find out more

Matchday trips

The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft is at every tournament and all of Germany’s fixtures. Of course, the Fan Club also does everything it can to support its members with local transport and travel arrangements wherever possible.

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Discount at the German Football Museum

German football history is brought to life at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Fan Club members receive an exclusive discount on admission.

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