Become a member now
Become a Fan Club member in three steps
1
Register or log in to mein.DFB
You will need a mein.DFB account to purchase your membership. Log in with your existing account or register as a new user.
2
Choose your membership
Select the membership that suits you best (adults, teenagers or Paule Kids Club).
Our memberships
Fan Club membership adult (18 and over)
€30 per year
Fan Club membership teenager (13 to 17 inclusive)
€10 per year
Fan Club membership adult + child/children (0 to 12 inclusive) in the Paule Kids Club
€30 per year for parent/guardian plus €10 per year per child
Fan Club benefits
Welcome package
At the start of your Fan Club membership, you can choose between a welcome package with exclusive DFB fan items or a €15 voucher for the DFB ticket shop. | Please note: Due to a very welcome rise in new members, delivery of welcome packages is currently delayed by several weeks.
20% off in the DFB Fan Shop
From coffee mugs to retro shirts, Fan Club members receive 20% discount in the Fan Shop – including all the latest merchandise. Sign up now and get 20% off!
Fan Club activities
Members of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft can take part in exclusive events, play against fan clubs from other nations in fan matches, or listen to high-profile guests and win special prizes in the Fan Club tent at international matches.
Matchday trips
The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft is at every tournament and all of Germany’s fixtures. Of course, the Fan Club also does everything it can to support its members with local transport and travel arrangements wherever possible.