Choose your welcome gift

As soon as you join the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, you can choose between an exclusive welcome package and a €15 voucher for the DFB ticket shop.

The welcome package includes exclusive Fan Club items that make you instantly recognisable as a Fan Club member at the stadium. Please note: Welcome packages are currently being sent out with a delay of several weeks. We kindly ask that you refrain from contacting us for updates, but promise that every member will receive a welcome package. Shipping is available within Germany and the EU, although free shipping is only offered within Germany.

If you choose the €15 voucher, you will receive the voucher code immediately by email and can use it directly in the DFB ticket shop.