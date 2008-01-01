Matchday trips

The Fan Club Nationalmannschaft supports Germany’s national teams at every match. For home and away fixtures, our Fan Club coordinators from across Germany organise affordable travel options. For selected occasions and major tournaments, the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft also offers exclusive charter flights and trips to our teams’ matches, as well as organising local transfers. These often include special activities too, such as boat trips on the Danube and Bosphorus, city tours in Moscow and Astana, or even a brewery tour in Dublin.

At World Cups and European Championships, the Fan Club also looks into whether shared accommodation with suitable infrastructure can be provided in the host country at fan-friendly prices. At EURO 2008, for example, the Fan Club offered a fan camp in Klagenfurt on the beautiful Hafnersee, while the 2010 World Cup in South Africa featured a Fan Village from which joint excursions and travel to our team’s matches were organised. At EURO 2012, the Fan Club also organised a fan charter flight for every Germany match. The 2014 World Cup title was celebrated at the Fan Resort, while Germany fans came together in fan camps in 2016, 2018 and 2022.

Members are informed about the relevant activities and offers in good time via the newsletter and on the website.