Your idea. Your Kick-Off for Fan Culture.

Your Kick-Off for Fan Culture

The “Kick-Off for Fan Culture” (Anstoß für Fankultur) initiative has been launched to give Fan Club Nationalmannschaft members greater involvement, a stronger voice and more opportunities to help shape fan culture. It is designed to bring fans’ creativity and passion even more closely into the Fan Club and support their ideas. Every member can get involved.

What is Kick-off for Fan Culture?

The “Kick-Off for Fan Culture” initiative uses part of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft’s overall budget, set aside exclusively for ideas and projects from Fan Club members. Whether it’s tifo displays, fan meet-ups, special activities or events, any idea that helps bring our fan community together, support the teams or strengthen fan culture in other ways can receive financial backing from this budget.

How can you take part?

It’s simple: Do you have an idea for a fan activity or project? Then send your suggestions to fan-aktionen@dfb.de with the subject line “Anstoß für Fankultur”. To help us support your creativity and passion for our national teams as effectively as possible, please describe your idea in as much detail as you can and include your name and membership number.

All submitted ideas will then be reviewed carefully. After an internal assessment by Fan Club coordinators and staff, the most promising proposals will be selected and supported financially through the initiative. If your idea is chosen, you will be informed of the decision straight away. The initiative is ongoing, meaning new ideas can be submitted at any time and are not tied to a fixed application window.

We look forward to receiving your suggestions and will keep you updated here on the projects that are put into practice!