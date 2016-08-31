What is the bonus system?

The DFB and the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft introduced a bonus system for Fan Club members in the second half of 2016. Only matches involving the Germany men’s national team are included in this bonus system. It was introduced in collaboration with fan representatives to ensure fair and transparent ticket allocation if demand exceeds the number of tickets available. In doing so, the DFB and the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft are following the example of the English and Dutch football associations, who have been successfully using similar systems for a number of years.

The bonus system has been in place since the international friendly against Finland in Mönchengladbach on 31st August 2016. Starting with the 2018 World Cup, the bonus system is also applied to ticket allocation from the DFB’s allocation for major tournaments. The DFB will continue to work to make ticket allocations available to fans for World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Nations League Finals matches in future. The application of the bonus system to these ticket allocations is subject to approval from FIFA or UEFA.