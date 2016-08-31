Fan Club
Bonus system
What is the bonus system?
The DFB and the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft introduced a bonus system for Fan Club members in the second half of 2016. Only matches involving the Germany men’s national team are included in this bonus system. It was introduced in collaboration with fan representatives to ensure fair and transparent ticket allocation if demand exceeds the number of tickets available. In doing so, the DFB and the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft are following the example of the English and Dutch football associations, who have been successfully using similar systems for a number of years.
The bonus system has been in place since the international friendly against Finland in Mönchengladbach on 31st August 2016. Starting with the 2018 World Cup, the bonus system is also applied to ticket allocation from the DFB’s allocation for major tournaments. The DFB will continue to work to make ticket allocations available to fans for World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Nations League Finals matches in future. The application of the bonus system to these ticket allocations is subject to approval from FIFA or UEFA.
Bonus system at a glance
How points count
Only official matches involving the men’s national team count towards the ranking. Tournaments such as the European Championship, World Cup or UEFA Nations League Finals are excluded. Only bonus points from the national team’s last 15 matches count towards the ranking. The oldest international match is removed from the calculation each time a new international has taken place.
Home games
To receive bonus points for home games, the buyer must personalise their ticket. This means that tickets for Fan Club members must be personalised in the basket at the time of purchase. Bonus points cannot be credited retrospectively.
Point allocation
Loyalty points for membership of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft
- 1 loyalty point when joining the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.
- 1 additional loyalty point at the start of the second year of membership of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.
- From the date of joining, 1 additional loyalty point for every further 5 years of membership of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft.
- Length of membership is calculated from the most recent joining date. This means that if a membership is cancelled or a member is excluded from the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, the date of rejoining will be used.
- Fan Club members receive loyalty points regardless of ticket purchases. They can increase their points total by earning bonus points, which are awarded for attending Germany matches.
Awarding bonus points for international matches
- Fan Club Nationalmannschaft members receive 2 bonus points for each home and away match.
- To receive bonus points for home games, the buyer must personalise their ticket. This means that tickets for Fan Club members must be personalised in the basket at the time of purchase. Bonus points cannot be credited retrospectively.
- Bonus points are only credited after the match has been attended. For home games, this is verified when the ticket is scanned at the stadium entrance. For away games, it is checked when the ticket is collected during the voucher exchange.
- Points are credited by the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft service centre and can take up to 15 working days. Members can view their points total within their personal details.
- In cases of misuse or deception, the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft reserves the right to remove points previously earned by members. This does not affect any consequences relating to membership of the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft itself (see Terms & Conditions).
Ticket allocation
The bonus system is used for the allocation of tickets from the DFB allocation for away games. It only applies where ticket demand exceeds the available allocation.
Tickets are allocated as follows:
- a) 40 percent of the available ticket allocation is distributed to Fan Club members via the points ranking.
- b) 30 percent of the available ticket allocation is distributed to travel groups organised by Fan Club coordinators, independent fan clubs, fan liaison officers from the Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga, and fan projects.
- c) 30 percent of the available ticket allocation is distributed by lottery to Fan Club members who were not allocated tickets from the allocation under section a). The points ranking in the bonus system is not taken into account for this lottery.
- Ticket allocation is based on the member’s current points total after the order deadline has passed. If several members have the same number of points in the points ranking and the available allocation is not sufficient for this group, tickets will be allocated among those members by lottery.
- Members who are not organised via the above-mentioned groups of Fan Club coordinators, independent fan clubs, fan liaison officers from the Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga, or fan projects must apply individually for tickets to matches abroad in order to be considered for the points-ranking allocation.
- If members wish to place a joint order, the points total of the member with the fewest points will be used.
Subject to approval from FIFA or UEFA, tickets from the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft allocation for the World Cup, UEFA Nations League Finals and European Championship will also be distributed in line with the principles of the bonus system.
The bonus system does not apply to home games. The separate advance sales arrangement for Fan Club members continues to apply here on a first come, first served basis.
Questions and suggestions can be sent directly to the Fan Club service centre via the contact form.