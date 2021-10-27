Gladbach blow Bayern away

Borussia Mönchengladbach convincingly beat league champions FC Bayern München in the second round of the DFB-Pokal (5-0) and advance to the round of 16. It is the heaviest Bayern defeat in their history in the DFB-Pokal. Elsewhere, FC Köln won 2-0 in Stuttgart, Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 beat their league rivals Hannover 96 3-0 and SSV Jahn Regensburg’s match with FC Hansa Rostock went all the way to penalties (3-3 a.e.t.) before Rostock won the shootout 4-2.

Borussia took the lead following a blistering counter attack finish off by Manu Koné to get them off to the perfect start (2’). Ramy Bensebaini powered the ball home for 2-0 in the 15tht minute and then converted a penalty which was conceded by Lucas Hernandez for a foul on Breel Embolo to make it three in just 21 minutes.

Embolo scored a brilliant goal to get the Foals off to the perfect start in the second half (51’) and then doubled his tally in the 57th minute with the help of the inside of the post to score Gladbach’s fifth.

Modeste scores two for Köln

The first half between VfB Stuttgart and FC Köln was rather uneventful, but second-half substitute Anthony Modeste scored with his first touch to give Köln the lead (72’).

The Frenchman tapped in his second (77’) to send Köln to the last 16, just as he did last season.

Kerk and Beier secure victory for Hannover

Hannover went in front through a Sebastian Kerk effort from the edge of the penalty box (30’). Whilst Düsseldorf fought hard for an equaliser, H96 scored two late goals through Maximilian Beier in the second and fifth minutes of injury time to put the game to bed.

Rostock win on penalties

Hansa Rostock had cause for celebration in the ninth minute after scoring from a corner. They then went two in front thanks to a cool Streli Mamba finish (56’). But Regensburg did not give up and got a goal back through Sarpreet Singh, and then Joe Zwarts drew SSV level in the first minute of injury time to force the game to go to extra time.

It seemed SSV’s Steve Breitkreutz had scored the decisive goal in the 101st minute, but in the 122nd minute of the match, Pascal Breier slammed the ball home which meant for a penalty shootout. Two Regensburg misses meant that Breier had the opportunity to score the winning spot-kick, and he grasped the opportunity.

created by mmc/bw