Germany win 4-3 thriller at Wembley in dream start for Wück

In a nail-biting showdown, the Germany Women’s national team claimed a 4-3 victory over European champions England, giving Christian Wück a memorable debut as head coach. In front of 55,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium, Germany took control early on, with Giulia Gwinn netting twice (4’, 11’) to establish the lead. Klara Bühl (29’) and Sara Däbritz (72’) added to the DFB-Frauen’s tally, while the hosts’ goals came from a quickfire Georgia Stanway brace (33’, 36’) and Lucy Bronze (81’).

The match began with a bang. Hurried by Germany’s pressing game, England defender Leah Williamson made an errant cross-field pass, allowing Linda Dallmann to intercept and charge unopposed towards goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Dallmann was brought down in the penalty area by Millie Bright, and captain Gwinn calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0 for Germany.

The Lionesses responded with high-intensity attacks and nearly equalised in the 10th minute, but Alessia Russo's goal was ruled out for offside. Germany broke through again with a swift counter: Bühl carried the ball down the left flank and delivered a diagonal pass to an unmarked Gwinn, who struck a superb shot from 16 yards into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Bühl extends the lead, England strike back

Moments later, England created another promising chance as they looked for a route back into the game. Russo found herself one-on-one with Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, but was thwarted by the post (13’). Germany then allowed the European champions to control possession but defended resolutely against their attacks. Sara Doorsoun cleared a dangerous cross from inside her own box, and, from the ensuing corner, Bright’s header fizzed just past the upright (19’).

The pace of the game started to take its toll on both teams after around 25 minutes, but Germany soon struck again on the counter. Giovanna Hoffmann pushed forward down the right, threading a perfect pass through to Bühl, who slammed the ball inside the near post from 10 yards to make it 3-0. England then got on the scoreboard themselves courtesy of a penalty, when Gwinn’s hand blocked a cross from close range. Her FC Bayern teammate Stanway made no mistake from the spot, sending Berger the wrong way (33’).

Germany cling onto the lead at half time

Soon after, England closed in further. Stanway capitalised on a disorganised German defence, finding herself alone in front of Berger to reduce the deficit to 3-2. Germany appeared momentarily shaken, as coach Sarina Wiegman’s side pressed for an equaliser. A critical mistake by Doorsoun near the box gifted Ella Toone a clear chance to get on the scoresheet just as she did in the EUROs final in the same stadium two years earlier, but this time she fired just wide of the target (39’). Germany missed further opportunities down the other end as Bühl (42’) and Sarai Linder (45+1’) squandered counterattacks. Dallmann’s thunderous shot from 25 yards in added time was tipped onto the bar by Hampton (45+4’).

For the second half, Wück made two substitutions, bringing on Selina Cerci and Felicitas Rauch for Hoffmann and Linder. England started strongly again, but Germany’s defence held firm. The DFB-Frauen continued to press with targeted counters, and Jule Brand had a goal chalked off for offside (50’). Despite the Lionesses’ attempts to drive forward, they were now struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Däbritz converts Germany's second penalty

Germany remained dangerous on the counter. Brand was unable to cap off a brilliant solo run (59’), and Bühl sent a promising shot into the Wembley night sky (60’). A low shot from Rauch from 14 yards out was well saved by Hampton (63’). Germany were edging closer to another goal, while England seemed to tire. The away side then won a penalty after Russo fouled Wolter during a scramble in the box. Däbritz calmly converted the spot-kick, extending the lead to 4-2.

England lacked clear opportunities in the second half, with only Lauren Hemp finding the net from an offside position (77’). A late goalkeeping error gave England a lifeline when Berger spilled a routine claim from a free-kick, allowing Bronze (81’) to tap into an open net and make it 4-3. Despite the deficit being reduced to just one goal, Germany maintained control for the remaining minutes and allowed no further chances.

Hoffmann celebrates international debut

Wück had long confirmed that Berger would be the first-choice goalkeeper for his debut, with Gwinn, Doorsoun, Janina Minge, and Linder forming the defensive line. In midfield, defensive pair Sjoeke Nüsken and Elisa Senss started alongside attacking players Brand, Dallmann, and Bühl. Hoffmann led the attack, marking her debut for the senior national team. The substitutes included Cerci, Rauch, Däbritz, Wolter, Sophia Kleinherne, and Vivien Endemann, who all saw time on the pitch.