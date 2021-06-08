Däbritz ruled out injured

Newly-crowned French champion Sara Däbritz will miss out on the clash with some of her PSG teammates. The Germany women’s midfielder is not fit to play France in Strasbourg on Thursday (21:10 CEST) and Chile in Offenbach next Tuesday (15:00 CEST).

“I’ve suffered a blow to my shin and it’s slightly inflamed. It’s nothing too serious, but we didn’t want to take any risks,” said Däbritz. “I will stay until Saturday and support the team still.”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s injury list ahead of the final two games of the season continues to grow. As well as Däbritz, Sara Doorsoun (ankle and tendon bruising), Melanie Leupolz (tonsillitis), Dzsenifer Marozsan, Lina Magull, Alexandra Popp, Kathrin Hendrich, Lena Petermann are all out, plus long-term absentees Pauline Bremer and Giulia Gwinn.