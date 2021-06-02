Thomas Müller (r.) made his comeback for Germany, nearly 30 months after his last appearance for the side.

A draw against Denmark

Germany recorded a 1-1 draw against Denmark in their first friendly in preparation for the European Championships. Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck just after the break (48’), before Yussuf Poulsen equalised for Denmark late on (71’).

Head coach Joachim Löw started with a back three of Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter and Niklas Süle, with Manuel Neuer in goal. Lukas Klostermann and Robin Gosens started at full-back, with Joshua Kimmich and Neuhaus in the heart of midfield. Thomas Müller started up front on his comeback to the side, alongside Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané.

Germany’s first chance came through Sané, who failed to connect fully with a cross at the far post. Neuhaus recorded the first shot on goal for his side in the 12th minute, but saw his effort easily saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Müller misses a header, Gnabry hits the crossbar

Die Mannschaft then nearly took the lead in the 14th minute, as Kimmich’s chip found Müller open in front of goal. His header, however, landed straight in the arms of Schmeichel. The following minutes saw few chances for either side, before Germany once again looked a threat. This time, it was Sané who just missed getting a foot to a cross from Neuhaus (28).

Denmark were under pressure for much of the half, as Kimmich’s free kick sailed harmlessly through the box, missing the outstretched feet of three German players (35’). Long-range shots from Gnabry and Gosens (37’) were then blocked by the Denmark defence. In the 44th minute, Gnabry was then denied by the crossbar, after having beaten Schmeichel with his shot.

Neuhaus breaks the deadlock

After getting on the end of a blocked shot by Sané, Gosens was able to send a cross into the box, where Kimmich was unable to get off a good shot. The ball then fell to Neuhaus, who poked it home from close range (48’). Denmark then looked dangerous on the counter, as Poulsen was denied just in time (51’).

As Denmark looked to attack more often, it opened up space for Germany to counter. Gosens got on the end of a long ball from Kimmich and forced Schmeichel into making a save (54’). Minutes later, Ginter’s strong tackle was enough to deny Braithwaite (58’).

Poulsen takes advantage

Germany weren’t out of options just yet, as Ginter headed a cross straight into Schmeichel’s arms in the 61st minute. In the minutes that followed, the team looked to pounce on any opportunity to counter quickly.

However, Denmark would then take the lead with their first shot on goal. Poulsen broke through the German defence, leaving Neuer with no chance (71’). As Denmark grew bolder, the two sides traded blows. Once again, the woodwork would come into play as Ginter was denied in the 76th minute.

Löw introduced a pair of fresh legs in the 80th minute, bringing on Christian Günter and Kevin Volland for Gosens and Gnabry. Minutes later, Jonas Hofmann came on for Sané. As the minutes ticked to a close, there would be no futher goals, as Germany had to settle for a draw. Next up, the team will play one more friendly against Latvia (7th June, 20:45 CEST) before the EUROs get underway.

created by dfb/asv