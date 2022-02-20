1-0 defeat to Canada

Germany women’s team suffered their first defeat of their Arnold Clark Cup campaign, losing 1-0 to Olympic winners Canada in Norwich. Germany drew their opening game against Spain 1-1 on Thursday.

Vanessa Gilles’ header put Canada ahead early on (7’) and they held on to the win. Germany could still finish second in the tournament if they could beat hosts England in the final game on Wednesday (20:30 CET).

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made seven changes to the team that drew with Spain. Only Jana Feldkamp, Klara Bühl, Jule Brand and captain Lina Magull retained their places in the team.

Germany go behind early on

Germany’s defence was tested in the opening stages with the Olympic champions controlling the game early on. The first chance also resulted in the first goal. Centre-back Vanessa Gilles headed past Ann-Katrin Berger to make it 1-0 from a corner (7’). Germany had more of the ball once going behind, though they couldn’t get a proper grip on the game. Aside from Fabienne Dongus’ effort that hit the side-netting, there were few chances to speak of.

Germany got better as the game went on, but that final pass was often lacking. In the 21st minute, a low ball in by Brand found Magull, whose shot hit goalscorer Gilles’ arm, but the referee surprisingly didn’t point to the spot (21’). Three minutes later, a dangerous ball in by Nicole Anyomi couldn’t find a white shirt. Anyomi herself then couldn’t quite find the space in the box after a nice bit of play by Magull (30’).

With both defences remaining compact, Germany and Canada were forced to try shots from distance. Jana Feldkamp’s driven effort was blocked (36’), whilst at the other end, Janine Beckie put one wide (37’). The best chance to equalise came to Klara Bühl just before the break. She brilliantly turned the defender in the box, but her save was expertly tipped wide by Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan (42’).

Subs provide a fresh impetus

Lea Schüller, who got the goal against Spain last time out, replaced Jule Brand for the second half. It was Canada who initially came closest to scoring again though. Nichelle Prince’ shot went over the bar from a quick counter (47’). Five minutes after that, Prince was in again, but Berger was on hand to clear the danger this time. Felicitas Rauch saw her free-kick fly just over the bar for Germany with 61 minutes played.

Voss-Tecklenburg brought on the experienced trio of Sara Däbritz, Giulia Gwinn and Linda Dallmann as the search for an equaliser continued. Gwinn then had a decent chance saved by Sheridan after a lovely ball in behind by Anyomi (71’).

Despite giving their all until the final whistle, Germany couldn’t find a late equaliser like they did against Spain. The only positive in the final few minutes was that Chantal Hagel made her debut, playing the last nine minutes.

created by mmc/dr