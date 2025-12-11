Road to World Cup 26

Ready for 2026: The German national team is heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States!

And you can be there to accompany them on this exciting journey to a unique tournament.

After successfully qualifying for the World Cup, anticipation is now building for an exclusive fan experience next year. To receive the latest information on tickets, fan offers, and all other promotions related to the DFB team early on, conveniently and directly on your cell phone, you can sign up for our special World Cup newsletter here.

By signing up, you will automatically be in the best position to get tickets to the German national team's games. Because...

...the application phase for tickets in the German national team's fan block will start on December 11, 2025, at FIFA.com/tickets – for all three group matches and possible knockout matches of our DFB team during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

To apply for these tickets, you must:

be a member of one of the three fan club models or

be a subscriber to this newsletter.

Only if you meet one of these criteria can you apply for tickets for the German national team's matches via FIFA.com/tickets from December 11, 2025, to January 13, 2026.

All registered fan club members and newsletter subscribers will receive a personal access code for registration via the FIFA ticket system. If you register by December 7, 2025, you will receive the required code before December 11. If you register after December 8, you will receive the code in December/January, but in time for registration.

If ticket demand exceeds supply, the DFB will allocate tickets after January 13, 2026, according to a set procedure. All further information about the 2026 FIFA World Cup can be found here, and general questions about ticketing can be found at FIFA FAQ.

And because it's more fun as a team: Spread the news! We want to reach out to all German-speaking and German-origin communities, Germany fans, German companies, organizations, schools—simply everyone who is interested in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany, and the German national team. Let's celebrate a great black, red, and gold World Cup experience together!

We look forward to seeing you!

*No guarantee of tickets