German National Team
Road to World Cup 26
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Ready for 2026: Die deutsche Nationalmannschaft fährt zur FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 in Kanada, Mexiko und den Vereinigten Staaten!
Und Du kannst dabei sein und sie auf dieser spannenden Reise zu einem einzigartigen Turnier begleiten.
Nach der erfolgreichen WM-Qualifikation steigt jetzt die Vorfreude auf ein exklusives Fan-Erlebnis im kommenden Jahr. Um frühzeitig die neuesten Informationen zu Tickets, Fanangeboten und allen weiteren Aktionen rund um das DFB-Team kompakt und bequem direkt aufs Handy zu erhalten, kannst du Dich hier für unseren WM-Sondernewsletter anmelden.
Mit deiner Anmeldung bist du automatisch auch in der optimalen Ausgangsposition für Tickets zu den Spielen der deutschen Nationalmannschaft. Denn…
…schon am 11. Dezember 2025 startet auf FIFA.com/tickets die Bewerbungsphase für Tickets im Fanblock der deutschen Nationalmannschaft - für alle drei Gruppenspiele und mögliche K.o.-Spiele unseres DFB-Teams während der FIFA WM26.
Um dich für diese Tickets bewerben zu können, musst du:
Mitglied in einem der drei Fanclub-Modelle oder
- Abonnent dieses Newsletters sein.
Nur wenn du eines dieser Kriterien erfüllst, kannst du dich vom 11. Dezember 2025 bis zum 13. Januar 2026 über FIFA.com/tickets auf Tickets für die Spiele der deutschen Nationalmannschaft bewerben.
- Alle registrierten Fanclub-Mitglieder und Newsletter-Abonnenten bekommen für die Anmeldung über das FIFA-Ticketsystem einen persönlichen Access Code zugeschickt. Bei Anmeldung bis zum 07.12.2025 erhält man den erforderlichen Code noch vor dem 11.12, bei Anmeldungen ab dem 08.12. innerhalb des Dezembers / Januars, aber rechtzeitig für eine Registrierung.
Übersteigt die Ticket-Nachfrage das Angebot, nimmt der DFB nach dem 13. Januar 2026 eine Zuteilung nach einem festgelegten Prozedere vor. Alle weiteren Infos rund um die FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 findest du hier, allgemeine Fragen zum Ticketing unter FIFA-FAQ.
Und weil es im Team mehr Spaß macht: Spread the news! Wir möchten alle deutschsprachigen und deutschstämmigen Communities, Deutschland-Fans, deutsche Unternehmen, Organisationen, Schulen - einfach alle, die sich für die FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2026 und für Deutschland und die deutsche Nationalmannschaft interessieren, erreichen und mitnehmen. Lasst uns gemeinsam ein großartiges schwarzrotgoldenes WM-Erlebnis feiern!
Wir freuen uns auf Dich!
*Keine Garantie für Tickets
Ready for 2026: The German national team is heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States!
And you can be there to accompany them on this exciting journey to a unique tournament.
After successfully qualifying for the World Cup, anticipation is now building for an exclusive fan experience next year. To receive the latest information on tickets, fan offers, and all other promotions related to the DFB team early on, conveniently and directly on your cell phone, you can sign up for our special World Cup newsletter here.
By signing up, you will automatically be in the best position to get tickets to the German national team's games. Because...
...the application phase for tickets in the German national team's fan block will start on December 11, 2025, at FIFA.com/tickets – for all three group matches and possible knockout matches of our DFB team during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
To apply for these tickets, you must:
be a member of one of the three fan club models or
- be a subscriber to this newsletter.
Only if you meet one of these criteria can you apply for tickets for the German national team's matches via FIFA.com/tickets from December 11, 2025, to January 13, 2026.
- All registered fan club members and newsletter subscribers will receive a personal access code for registration via the FIFA ticket system. If you register by December 7, 2025, you will receive the required code before December 11. If you register after December 8, you will receive the code in December/January, but in time for registration.
If ticket demand exceeds supply, the DFB will allocate tickets after January 13, 2026, according to a set procedure. All further information about the 2026 FIFA World Cup can be found here, and general questions about ticketing can be found at FIFA FAQ.
And because it's more fun as a team: Spread the news! We want to reach out to all German-speaking and German-origin communities, Germany fans, German companies, organizations, schools—simply everyone who is interested in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Germany, and the German national team. Let's celebrate a great black, red, and gold World Cup experience together!
We look forward to seeing you!
*No guarantee of tickets
Ready for 2026: ¡La selección alemana participará en la Copa Mundial de Fútbol de la FIFA 2026 en Canadá, México y Estados Unidos!
Y tú puedes estar allí y acompañarlos en este emocionante viaje hacia un torneo único.
Tras la exitosa clasificación para el Mundial, crece la expectación por vivir una experiencia exclusiva para los aficionados el año que viene. Para recibir de forma compacta y cómoda en tu móvil la información más reciente sobre entradas, ofertas para aficionados y todas las demás promociones relacionadas con la selección alemana, puedes suscribirte aquí a nuestro boletín especial sobre el Mundial.
Al registrarte, estarás automáticamente en la mejor posición para conseguir entradas para los partidos de la selección alemana. Porque...
...el 11 de diciembre de 2025 comienza en FIFA.com/tickets el plazo de solicitud de entradas para la zona de aficionados de la selección alemana, tanto para los tres partidos de la fase de grupos como para los posibles partidos de eliminatoria de nuestra selección alemana durante la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026.
Para poder solicitar estas entradas, debes:
Ser miembro de uno de los tres modelos de club de fans o
- Estar suscrito a este boletín informativo.
Solo si cumples alguno de estos criterios podrás solicitar entradas para los partidos de la selección alemana a través de FIFA.com/tickets entre el 11 de diciembre de 2025 y el 13 de enero de 2026.
- Todos los miembros registrados de clubes de aficionados y suscriptores del boletín informativo recibirán un código de acceso personal para registrarse en el sistema de entradas de la FIFA. Si te registras antes del 7 de diciembre de 2025, recibirás el código necesario antes del 11 de diciembre; si te registras a partir del 8 de diciembre, lo recibirás en diciembre o enero, pero a tiempo para registrarte.
Si la demanda de entradas supera la oferta, la DFB realizará una asignación según un procedimiento establecido después del 13 de enero de 2026. Encontrarás toda la información sobre la Copa Mundial de Fútbol de la FIFA 2026 aquí, y las preguntas generales sobre la venta de entradas en las preguntas frecuentes de la FIFA.
Y como en equipo es más divertido: ¡corre la voz! Queremos llegar a todas las comunidades de habla alemana y de origen alemán, a los aficionados a Alemania, a las empresas, organizaciones y escuelas alemanas, en definitiva, a todos los que estén interesados en la Copa Mundial de Fútbol de la FIFA 2026, en Alemania y en la selección alemana, y queremos que se unan a nosotros. ¡Celebremos juntos una gran experiencia mundialista en negro, rojo y dorado!
¡Te esperamos!
*Sin garantía de entradas.