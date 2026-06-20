Undav fires Germany to victory over Ivory Coast to book round-of-32 spot

Germany made it two wins from two at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after substitute Deniz Undav struck twice (68’, 90’+4) to secure a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in Toronto. Franck Kessié had given the Ivorians the lead in the 30th minute.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann named the same starting XI that had cruised to victory over Curacao in their opening game. Manuel Neuer made his 21st World Cup appearance, setting a new competition record for a goalkeeper. Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck lined up in central defence, with captain Joshua Kimmich and Nathaniel Brown deployed at full-back. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha formed the dual pivot behind the trio of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané in attacking midfield. Kai Havertz led the line.

Havertz registered the first attempt almost immediately, latching on to a long ball before firing over with just seconds played (1’). The two sides then spent the next few minutes feeling each other out, with Germany enjoying more possession and Ivory Coast looking to break quickly. Germany registered the first big chance in the 10th minute, but goalkeeper Yahia Fofana clawed a header off the line. At the other end, Brown blocked an effort from Wilfried Singo shortly afterwards (12’).

Germany threaten before Kessié strikes

Both teams pressed high and looked to put the opposition under pressure deep inside their own half. Musiala was next to cause concern, shooting narrowly past the far post from the edge of the box (18’), before Nmecha’s deflected long-range effort dropped onto the roof of the net (21’). Germany found the net from the resulting corner through Pavlovic, but Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benitez had spotted a foul on the goalkeeper (22’).

Ivory Coast then took the lead against the run of play. Yan Diomandé beat his man on the left and delivered into the six-yard box, where captain Kessié pounced on the loose ball. Germany briefly struggled to regain their composure but gradually began to reassert themselves. Wirtz saw an effort blocked on the edge of the box (41’) and was again unable to get a clean shot away in stoppage time (45’+7), leaving Nagelsmann’s side behind at half time.

Nagelsmann was forced to replace the injured Schlotterbeck at the break, with Antonio Rüdiger coming on in his place (46’). Ivory Coast began the second half strongly and repeatedly won the ball back, although Musiala had the first chance when his deflected effort hit the side netting (48’). The Ivorians continued to threaten through their pace in attack, with Kessié denied by a block (50’) before Christ Inao Oulai fired over (51’). Ivory Coast had a grip on proceedings.

Super-sub Undav at the double

Nadiem Amiri, Jamie Leweling and Undav were introduced in place of Musiala, Sané and Pavlovic in the 60th minute as Nagelsmann sought to inject fresh life into Germany’s attack. His side began to take control again but initially struggled to create any clear-cut chances. Havertz headed narrowly wide from a corner (63’), however, signalling the start of a sustained spell of pressure. It culminated in the equaliser, which came about when Undav met Amiri’s cross on the volley and finished unmarked with his weaker left foot from five yards.

Germany now had the momentum, although the scheduled drinks break gave Ivory Coast a chance to regroup and restore some balance to the contest. Havertz made way for Leon Goretzka in the 85th minute, with the midfielder brought on to add greater physical presence.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the closing stages. Goretzka first made a vital intervention to deny Simon Adingra (87’), before Fofana dived to keep out Brown’s low, driven effort down the other end (88’). Amiri also had an opportunity to snatch victory but shot too close to the goalkeeper (90’+1). There was still time for late drama, nonetheless, and Undav made no mistake when another chance came his way, converting Nmecha’s perfectly zipped pass on the swivel to seal all three points and secure Germany’s spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup.