Tah: “It will be a very special occasion for me”

Every World Cup game is special, but today’s meeting with Ivory Coast (22:00 CEST) carries even greater significance for Jonathan Tah. With his father hailing from the West African country, Germany’s second group game also has a deeply personal connection for the defender. “It will be a very special occasion for me and different to facing any other opponent,” Tah explained during the official pre-match press conference at the stadium in Toronto on Friday evening. With less than 24 hours to go until an emotional game, Tah appeared as focused and composed as ever. He switched effortlessly between languages and confidently answered a journalist’s question about Ivory Coast in French – Tah is not only a calming presence at the heart of Germany’s defence.

“He’s the new leader,” fellow defender Antonio Rüdiger proclaimed during the team’s time in Winston-Salem, where Germany are currently based and training. “It’s always nice to receive praise,” commented Tah. “But it means even more when it comes from Toni. When you look at everything he has achieved in his career, including winning the Champions League twice, it makes his words even more special to me. Even when I wasn’t playing, he always encouraged me and told me to believe in myself because my chance would come.”

Rüdiger was right. Tah has since established himself as a key figure for Germany and will earn his 49th cap on Saturday night. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was otherwise unwilling to reveal his starting XI for the game against Ivory Coast. “I don’t want to give everything away, even though there’s no obvious reason to make many changes,” he explained. “We’ll see how everyone comes through the night and whether they’re all fit and well.” The conditions will certainly be different, however. The roof was closed for Germany’s opening game in Houston, Texas, where they beat Curaçao 7-1, but a strong wind was blowing through the stadium in Toronto, close to Lake Ontario. “It will be a little different tomorrow because it’s quite windy,” noted Nagelsmann. “But it’s a lovely stadium and it should be an exciting, entertaining game.”

Nagelsmann: “We are well prepared for every possibility”

The Germany coach remains unsure exactly how Ivory Coast will set up. “They used a number of different formations both in qualifying and at the Africa Cup of Nations,” Nagelsmann explained. “We don’t know exactly what to expect, but we’re well prepared for every possibility. Their pace, one-on-one ability and threat on the counter after winning the ball are undoubtedly their greatest strengths. We have a plan to contain as much of that as possible, although it won’t always work because they’re a very good side.”

Tah and his fellow defenders will almost certainly come up against RB Leipzig’s highly rated Ivorian youngster Yan Diomande. “He is an outstanding player with an incredible amount of talent and potential,” commented Tah. “He’s still young, has had an excellent season and is a very difficult opponent to face.” Even the prospect of going up against the pacey winger does not unsettle Tah. “I’m trying to keep my focus on the World Cup as a whole and on what we want to achieve.” After this emotional encounter, Tah and Germany still have their sights set on something special at the tournament.