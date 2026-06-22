Schlotterbeck ruled out for several months

Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck suffered medial ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday’s 2-1 World Cup group-stage victory over Ivory Coast in Toronto and will be sidelined for several months. The extent of the injury was confirmed by tests carried out on Sunday in Winston-Salem, where Germany are based during the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Borussia Dortmund defender will remain with the squad in the United States for the time being.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann commented: “We’ll miss Schlotti enormously on the pitch. He’s an outstanding defender and his ability to play out from the back is exceptional. He could have played a big role at this World Cup. We all tried to lift his spirits yesterday and fortunately, he’s a very positive person who is already looking ahead. The fact that he’s staying here with the squad for now is a lovely gesture because he also has an influence off the pitch. Despite losing him, we’re still very well equipped at centre-back for the World Cup with Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw.”

"What matters now is the team"

"What matters now is the team," Schlotterbeck wrote on Instagram after the news of the injury was confirmed. "They deserve the full support of all Germans. Let's stand together and show that we're behind this team in both good and bad times, and support them on their journey to the World Cup title!"

Schlotterbeck added that he will "need some time to process everything before being able to talk about it. That's why I won't be saying anything in detail about it for the time being. Thank you for your understanding."