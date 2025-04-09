Rudi Völler extends contract with the DFB until 2028

Rudi Völler is set to remain as director of both the Germany men’s senior national team and U21 national team until the 2028 European Championship in the UK and Ireland. That was decided unanimously by the DFB GmbH & Co. KG supervisory board and at the association’s shareholders’ meeting. Ahead of the 1990 World Cup winner’s contract extension, national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann had already put pen to paper on a deal keeping him with the Germany set-up until the conclusion of EURO 2028.

Völler returned to work with the DFB in February 2023. The initial plan had been for the now 64-year-old to stay on until the European Championship held in Germany this past summer; however, both he and Nagelsmann signed new contracts in April 2024, taking them to the next FIFA World Cup which is to take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Neuendorf: "A key role"

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf: “Rudi Voller has played and continues to play a key role, helping oversee Germany’s return to form following three disappointing major tournaments in succession. His work is of major significance to the national team head coach and his players, as well as the entire DFB. Therefore, I was personally keen to see the contracts of both Julian and Rudi extended. A certain excitement when watching Germany play appears to have returned during their tenures. As the saying goes, you should ‘never change a winning team,’ so I am pleased that we can continue in this stead.”

Rudi Völler: “I have formed a special connection with the national team and everyone associated. The excitement of hosting the European Championship here in Germany, as well as working in collaboration with Julian Nagelsmann, played a major part in that. I am really looking forward to continuing the work with Julian and his team in the lead up to the next EUROs. Our aim is to recapture both sporting glory and the hearts of the German fans. We have already come a long way but haven’t yet reached where we want to be. We have full faith in this exciting team to achieve great success.”

Andreas Rettig, managing director sport at the DFB GmbH & Co. KG: “There is only one Rudi Völler and we are really proud to have him stay on at the DFB, continuing his work with Julian Nagelsmann and the national team.”

Nagelsmann: “Invaluable expertise”

DFB primary vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke: “I am really pleased that Rudi Völler has extended his contract with the DFB. The Germany team’s improved success of late and newfound positivity from the fans is largely down to the work of Rudi Völler and Julian Nagelsmann. Consistency is key in these sorts of decisive roles, so it is great that we have secured that.”

National team head coach Julian Nagelsmann: “Rudi provides invaluable expertise to everyone in the Germany set-up. He acts as a father figure for the team and is always on hand to offer his advice and experience when needed. I have previously emphasised how important he was for me personally and in my decision to extend my contract beyond the European Championship held here in Germany. For that reason, I am really pleased that we can continue to work together until the 2028 EUROs. His contract extension will be a decisive factor for German football, for us the team and for me, personally. Together, we have great aspirations for the future.”

Völler played for Germany between 1982 and 1994, racking up 90 caps. He was part of the team to win the 1990 World Cup in Italy, as well as finishing as runners-up in the 1986 tournament in Mexico and again as runners-up at the 1992 European Championship in Sweden. He operated as head coach of the Germany national team from 2000 until 2004, leading the side to the 2002 World Cup final.