Neuer now the goalkeeper with the most World Cup appearances

Manuel Neuer has added another record to his already impressive career CV. The goalkeeper featured in his 21st World Cup match against Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday, making him the competition’s all-time record appearance maker amongst goalkeepers. The 2014 World Cup winner surpassed France’s Hugo Lloris, himself a World Cup winner in 2018, in the process, although the Frenchman has since already retired from international duty. Third in this ranking are Germany’s Sepp Maier, who also lifted the trophy in 1974, and Brazil’s Claudio Taffarel, a 1994 World Cup winner. Both featured in 18 World Cup matches.

Neuer is the only goalkeeper in the top four to have appeared at fife World Cups. “He gives us a sense of calm and brings a lot of experience, which the lads can draw on,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann said to MagentaTV ahead of the second group stage match.

The goalkeeper is already the older player to ever feature for Germany, as well as his country’s oldest ever player to feature at a World Cup. He has also made the most appearances for Germany of any goalkeeper (126). No player has appeared in more major tournaments matches than Neuer, with 21 World Cup and 20 European Championship matches under his belt. In order for Neuer to become the German player with the most World Cup games, the team would need to reach at least the quarter-finals. Should they do so, Neuer would surpass Miroslav Klose (24 World Cup games) and Lothar Matthäus (25).