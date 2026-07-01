Neuendorf: “We will take the time to discuss the reasons together”

Germany were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico on penalties by Paraguay in the round of 32. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf has commented on the national team’s early exit.

“After the bitter defeat to Paraguay and our exit from the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, I sat down yesterday for a lengthy discussion with head coach Julian Nagelsmann and the sporting leadership team of Andreas Rettig and Rudi Völler. We are all in agreement that Germany’s performance at the World Cup did not meet our standards.

“Over the coming days, we will take the time to discuss the reasons together and in a calm manner: why the team were unable to show the quality they have, and why they failed to live up to their own expectations and those of football fans across Germany. After a setback of this magnitude, and with the challenges ahead in mind, we cannot and will not simply move on as if nothing has happened.

“We would like to thank all the fans who gave us such fantastic support in the USA and Canada, and back home in Germany as well. We are all very disappointed that our journey together has come to an end so soon.”