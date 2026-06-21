Nagelsmann: “We showed real courage”

Germany have booked their place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico following a 7-1 opening win over Curaçao and a 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast. In an interview with DFB.de, head coach Julian Nagelsmann discusses Thursday’s final group game against Ecuador, the road ahead in the tournament and Nico Schlotterbeck’s injury.

DFB.de: What did you make of Germany’s second win of the World Cup and securing a place in the knockout stages?

Julian Nagelsmann: We gave absolutely everything. The substitutes turned the game around for us. We didn’t close them down quickly enough for their goal and failed to deal with the danger, but these things happen. We became braver as the game went on. The players were prepared to take risks because they wanted to win, and that is exactly what you want to see. I’m absolutely delighted for them.

DFB.de: How much can a dramatic victory like that lift the team?

Nagelsmann: Every win is worth three points, but a victory like that can sometimes mean more than a comfortable one. Everyone knew how important that moment was. The whole team celebrated together in the corner after the winner, which was great to see. It can give us a real boost. Hopefully there are a few more wins like that to come.

DFB.de: Deniz Undav came off the bench to win the game. Has he now earned a place in the starting XI?

Nagelsmann: There are arguments either way. Why change something that is working so well? His movement is incredibly intelligent, and the touch he produced before his second goal was outstanding. He could hardly be doing a better job in his current role. Equally, you could make a case for starting him. We’ll consider both options and discuss them with Deniz as well. Deep down, I think he’s quite happy with how things are going.

DFB.de: What prompted you to make so many early substitutions?

Nagelsmann: We lacked intensity in the first ten minutes after half-time. I’m a big believer in using the bench because fresh legs can change a game. We always intended to bring Deniz on. Nadiem Amiri needs no time at all to get himself going, and his cross for the equaliser was outstanding. Every substitute made an impact and played their part.

DFB.de: Nico Schlotterbeck had to come off at half-time. How is he?

Nagelsmann: He has suffered a medial ankle ligament injury. We need to wait for the scan results, but unfortunately it didn’t look good. It was remarkable that he managed to carry on until half-time. He put his body on the line for the team.

DFB.de: With your place in the knockout stages already secure, will you rest players against Ecuador? Have you also started considering Germany’s possible route through the tournament?

Nagelsmann: We have no control over what happens in the other groups, and trying to pick your route through a tournament is extremely difficult. Sooner or later, you are going to face strong opposition. The coaching staff and sporting director Rudi Völler will discuss whether we need to make any changes because of the players’ workload. At the same time, we need to stay sharp for the games ahead. We’ll probably try to strike a balance between the two.

DFB.de: You have one day less to recover before the Ecuador game. Will you still follow the same schedule, including the players spending time with their families?

Nagelsmann: Yes. Seeing our families gives the players and the rest of us a real lift, and we’re not missing a training session because of it. We’ll stick to our usual routine. The players have Monday off, but the coaches don’t. We need to prepare for Ecuador.

DFB.de: What was the atmosphere like with so many Germany supporters inside the stadium?

Nagelsmann: It was incredible. I could see plenty of Germany shirts even from my hotel window. A fan march to the ground is always special. We appreciate the commitment it takes to buy a ticket and travel all the way from Germany. When the team and the supporters feed off one another, it can make a huge difference. Their backing gives us so much energy.