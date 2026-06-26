Nagelsmann: “We need to learn from it”

Germany ended the World Cup group stage with a defeat to Ecuador. In an interview, head coach Julian Nagelsmann reflects on the setback and looks ahead to Monday’s round-of-32 tie (22:30 CEST).

DFB.de: Julian, how do you assess Germany’s first defeat at this World Cup, and what do you take from the game?

Julian Nagelsmann: Ecuador deserved to win, we have to acknowledge that. We started really well, even if I wouldn’t have given our goal. We moved out of our positions far too early and too quickly. In the second half, after all the changes, we had to try to find our structure again. In a knockout game, we might have made different substitutions in terms of the types of players we brought on. The important thing is that we learn from it.

DFB.de: Did Ecuador perhaps want the win more?

Nagelsmann: Everything was on the line for Ecuador and you could tell. They went flat out. But I can’t say that any of my players didn’t give everything. That would be too simplistic. We have to make more of our moments in transition.

DFB.de: Like against Ivory Coast, your team had problems with the opponent’s physicality. How do you address that?

Nagelsmann: Physicality is difficult to train. We have to release the ball earlier so we can avoid those duels, or create more overloads as a team. We’re not going to build up our upper bodies between now and Monday.

DFB.de: How do you assess Manuel Neuer’s performance?

Nagelsmann: None of the goals we’ve conceded so far have been down to the goalkeeper. The first one was very difficult because the ball goes through a player’s legs beforehand. For the second goal, it’s extremely hard to react. The ball is flicked on at the near post and the player then comes in behind him. It was a tough situation for him, but we have to defend it differently.

DFB.de: You took Joshua Kimmich off. What was the reason for that?

Nagelsmann: That had been agreed beforehand. He had a demanding season with Bayern and we didn’t want to take any risks.

DFB.de: Could Kimmich move back into central midfield?

Nagelsmann: I think Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlovic are doing well in the centre. Joshua was an outstanding right-back at the Euros and had by far the best numbers there. I’d rather keep Felix or Pavlo where they are. You should never rule anything out in football, but it isn’t planned.

DFB.de: At times, you played with a back five. How happy were you with how it worked?

Nagelsmann: We didn’t give away a chance when we were in a low block, so I was happy with that. We had good moments in transition, but we have to do more with them. It’s an option for the future, and a way of putting more pressure on the opposition.

DFB.de: Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala have not quite had the major influence yet. How do you assess their performances?

Nagelsmann: Flo worked really hard and gave everything. He’s just missing that bit of luck in one or two situations. He needs a goal, or one moment that opens things up for him. But it will come, definitely. With Jamal, it’s about rhythm. We all know what he can do. We have to help bring those qualities out of him. He has to believe in himself and not overthink things.

DFB.de: Was the defeat a blow to the mood or a warning shot?

Nagelsmann: A defeat is never good, even in a game where there was nothing riding on it in terms of the group. We have to put it behind us in time and give everything on Monday to get through to the next round We need to approach Monday with the right confidence and intent going forward.