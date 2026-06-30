GERPAR reaction: “We moved the ball too slowly”

Germany’s FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico has come to an end in the round of 32, as they were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Paraguay following a 1-1 draw. After the loss at Boston Stadium, coach Julian Nagelsmann and his players gave their assessment of the game. DFB.de has rounded up the reaction.

Julian Nagelsmann: The mood in the dressing room is very low. Everyone is disappointed that we’ve been knocked out. Unfortunately, in football, a team can sometimes win without having to create much at all. Paraguay took the lead from one attack, and we took too long to get into the game. We moved the ball too slowly and eventually started forcing things. We had a lot of set pieces and needed to find a different way of managing the game, but we weren’t able to do that.

Kai Havertz: I don’t really know what to say. I’m struggling to find the words. The only thing I can say is that I’m sorry. We’re all disappointed. We had high hopes for this tournament, so to disappoint everyone again is a horrible feeling. It was difficult to create any tempo, but in truth not much came off for us. With all due respect, if you go out against Paraguay, then clearly a lot hasn’t gone right.

Manuel Neuer: Everyone is sad. There isn’t much being said in the dressing room. We didn’t create enough chances, and it said a lot that we only got back into the game through a cross and a header. We didn’t pose enough of a threat.

Nadiem Amiri: I’m very disappointed, and also a bit shocked, because I didn’t expect us to go out so early. Our aim was to go further. In football, anyone can beat anyone. In a way, Paraguay deserved it, because they gave everything out there.