News (engl.)
Germany to face Paraguay in World Cup round of 32
Germany’s opponent for the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico has been confirmed. Paraguay advanced to the knockout stages as one of the eight best third-placed teams and will now take on Julian Nagelsmann’s side.
The tie will be played in Boston on Monday (22:30 CEST). It will be the second World Cup meeting between Germany and Paraguay, after Germany claimed a 1-0 win in the round of 16 in 2002.
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/mw
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