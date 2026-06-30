Germany knocked out on penalties by Paraguay

Germany are out of the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Julian Nagelsmann’s side were beaten by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 in Foxborough after a 1-1 draw following extra time. Paraguay won the shootout 4-3, with José Canale converting the decisive spot-kick. Julio Enciso put the South Americans ahead in the 42nd minute, before Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th.

Germany started at the Boston Stadium with Manuel Neuer in goal, Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger at centre-back, and captain Joshua Kimmich and Nathaniel Brown at full-back. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha formed the double pivot in midfield behind Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sané, Deniz Undav and centre-forward Havertz.

Enciso opens the scoring

Germany’s first World Cup knockout game since lifting the trophy in 2014 began with an early scare, as Junior Alonso tested Neuer from a tight angle following an early corner (2’). At the other end, Undav provided Germany’s first attacking moment with a clipped ball towards the back post (6’). Nagelsmann’s side then began to apply more pressure, with Canale making a vital last-ditch intervention to deny Havertz (7’).

Germany enjoyed long spells of possession in the Paraguay half, but struggled to turn that control into clear-cut chances. Paraguay defended with commitment and discipline, and Germany initially found it hard to break through their compact back line.

Then a corner led to the opening goal. Matias Galarza sent the second ball back into the middle, where Enciso headed past Neuer. Nmecha had Germany’s first real chance to equalise before the break, but his deflected effort flew just wide of the far post (45’+1). From the resulting corner, Kimmich tested Orlando Gill from a tight angle (45’+2).

Havertz draws Germany level

Nagelsmann responded to the 1-0 deficit by bringing on Leon Goretzka for Nmecha at half-time (46’). Paraguay continued to pose an occasional threat, with Neuer saving from the onrushing Enciso (50’). Germany’s first good move after the restart then brought the equaliser: Wirtz delivered the ball perfectly towards the penalty spot, where Havertz flicked the ball into the far corner with his head.

Germany now carried far more threat. Pavlovic saw an effort blocked inside the box (56’), before a growing number of crosses began to arrive in front of the Paraguay goal as Germany increased the tempo of their attacks. Jamal Musiala was brought on to give Germany more momentum, replacing Undav in the 63rd minute.

Paraguay, however, managed to regain some defensive stability and kept Germany at arm’s length for a spell. Another Wirtz cross towards Havertz produced the next big chance, but Gill saved the header (78’). Waldemar Anton replaced Pavlovic shortly afterwards (79’), before Nick Woltemade came on for Sané in the closing stages (88’). Germany could not find a winner, though, and the tie went to extra time.

Canale sends Paraguay through

Blocked efforts from Woltemade and Kimmich opened the additional 30 minutes (93’), but the pattern of the game remained the same: Germany pushed, Paraguay threw themselves in front of everything. A Woltemade shot was blocked again in the 98th minute, before a Wirtz cross flashed just past Tah, who had been waiting to head in (100’). Moments later, Tah powered a header in from a tight angle following a Brown corner, but the referee ruled it out for a foul on the goalkeeper (102’).

Nagelsmann made further changes in the 110th minute, with Nadiem Amiri and Malick Thiaw replacing Wirtz and Rüdiger. Kimmich sent a corner straight towards goal, but was unable to catch Gill out (111’). Anton had one final headed chance from a corner in the 119th minute, but could only direct it straight at the goalkeeper and so the game went to penalties.

Havertz missed Germany’s first spot-kick, before Mauricio put Paraguay in front. Kimmich, Gustavo Gomez, Musiala and Galarza all scored, before Woltemade and Antonio Sanabria both failed to convert. Amiri kept Germany’s hopes alive and Fabián Balbuena had his attempt saved by Neuer, but Tah sent Germany’s sixth penalty over the bar and Canale sealed their World Cup exit.