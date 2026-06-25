Germany beaten 2-1 by Ecuador in final World Cup group game

Germany lost their final group game at the FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but will still head into Monday’s round-of-32 tie in Foxborough (22:30 CEST) as group winners. Julian Nagelsmann’s side were beaten 2-1 by Ecuador in East Rutherford after starting the tournament with wins over Curaçao (7-1) and Ivory Coast (2-1). Leroy Sané put Germany ahead inside two minutes, only for Nilson Angulo to hit back quickly in the 9th minute. Gonzalo Plata then completed the turnaround for Ecuador (78’).

Nagelsmann made two changes to the side that had started Germany’s first two World Cup matches. Manuel Neuer was in goal, with Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rüdiger at centre-back and Joshua Kimmich and David Raum playing as the full-backs. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha formed the double pivot behind the attacking trio of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Sané, with Kai Havertz leading the line.

Plenty of action early on

Germany made a flying start. Raum’s throw-in eventually found its way via Pavlovic and Wirtz to Sané, who struck first time from around 15 yards into the bottom-left corner. Ecuador quickly regained their composure and hit back almost immediately. After Germany lost the ball in their own half, Angulo found the far corner with a precise finish from outside the box. The game continued at a high tempo and with plenty of intensity from both sides, although Germany initially saw more of the ball.

Nmecha had the next effort from distance, but his shot drifted wide of the far post (14’). Ecuador then began to gain territory with their aggressive approach, without creating any clear-cut chances, while Germany lacked a cutting edge in attack during this spell. The next opening still fell Germany’s way, but Havertz’s header was too central (25’). Musiala was then denied at the last moment after being played in by Wirtz (35’).

Germany managed to settle the game down again towards the end of the first half and shift the play back into Ecuador’s half. Musiala burst into the box after a through ball from Raum, but his cut-back was cleared before it could reach Havertz (41’).

World Cup debuts for Thiaw, Beier and Groß

Nagelsmann made a change at the break, handing Angelo Stiller his World Cup debut in place of Pavlovic (46’). Germany almost made the perfect start to the second half too: Havertz was brought down in the box after being picked out by Nmecha, but the penalty was overturned because Sané had committed a foul in the build-up while winning the ball back (47’). The contest remained intense, with Germany again enjoying plenty of possession and Ecuador continuing to break quickly whenever the chance arose.

Much of the game was now being played in the middle of the park, with neither side able to work their way into dangerous areas. Germany made their next changes on the hour, as Deniz Undav replaced Havertz and Malick Thiaw came on for captain Kimmich (60’). Ecuador then threatened through Enner Valencia, whose strike from range forced Neuer into a save (62’). Maximilian Beier was also introduced shortly afterwards, replacing Nmecha (64’).

Ecuador sensed a chance to take the lead after Germany gave the ball away cheaply, but Moises Caicedo was unable to find the back of the net (73’). Nagelsmann made his fifth change a minute later, bringing on Pascal Groß for Wirtz (74’). At the other end, Beier came within a whisker of getting on the end of Raum’s dangerous cross (76’), before Sané passed up a chance to make it 2-1 when one-on-one with Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez (76’).

The game then started to really open up. Kevin Rodriguez saw an effort blocked at the last moment (77’), but Ecuador did score soon after, Plata reacting quickest after a corner to fire his side in front. Germany threw everything forward in the closing minutes, but could not find a way through Ecuador’s packed defence. Undav hit the side-netting in added time, but that was as close as Germany came (90’+2).