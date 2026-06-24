News (engl.)
Dates and kick-off times confirmed for DFB-Pokal first round
The schedule for the first round of the 2026/27 DFB-Pokal has been confirmed. 30 ties will be played between 21st and 24th August, with the remaining two taking place on 1st and 2nd September.
The competition gets underway with three matches at 18:00 CEST on Friday, 21st August. Third-tier Preußen Münster host Karlsruher SC, Waldhof Mannheim face 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Oberliga side SC St. Tönis 1911/20 welcome Eintracht Frankfurt.
The two teams involved in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup will enter the competition in early September, as the match between Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund and double winners Bayern Munich on 22nd August clashes with the first round of the cup. Dortmund travel to Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg on Tuesday, 1st September, before newly promoted second-tier club VfL Osnabrück host record DFB-Pokal winners Bayern the following evening.
2026/27 DFB-Pokal first round
Friday, 21st August 2026
SC Preußen Münster - Karlsruher SC (18:00 CEST)
SV Waldhof Mannheim - 1. FC Kaiserslautern (18:00 CEST)
SC St. Tönis 1911/20 - Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00 CEST)
F.C. Hansa Rostock - VfB Stuttgart (20:45 CEST)
Saturday, 22nd August 2026
FC Energie Cottbus - FC Augsburg (13:00 CEST)
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (13:00 CEST)
FC Erzgebirge Aue - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (15:30 CEST)
FC Viktoria Köln - 1. FC Nürnberg (15:30 CEST)
1. FC Saarbrücken - Hertha BSC (15:30 CEST)
MSV Duisburg - SV Elversberg (15:30 CEST)
Lüneburger SK Hansa - SV Werder Bremen (15:30 CEST)
SV Hemelingen - Hannover 96 (15:30 CEST)
SG Sonnenhof Großaspach - DSC Arminia Bielefeld (18:00 CEST)
TSV 1860 München - Holstein Kiel (18:00 CEST)
SV Eintracht Trier - RB Leipzig (18:00 CEST)
Sunday, 23rd August 2026
SSV Jeddeloh - 1. FC Heidenheim (13:00 CEST)
SpVgg Greuther Fürth - VfL Bochum (13:00 CEST)
SV Westfalia Rhynern - SG Dynamo Dresden (15:30 CEST)
TSV Schott Mainz - Borussia Mönchengladbach (15:30 CEST)
Eintracht Braunschweig - 1. FC Union Berlin (15:30 CEST)
Bahlinger SC - 1. FC Magdeburg (15:30 CEST)
VfB 1921 Krieschow - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (15:30 CEST)
FC Carl Zeiss Jena - SV Darmstadt 98 (15:30 CEST)
Fortuna Düsseldorf - SC Freiburg (18:00 CEST)
1. FC Phönix Lübeck - SC Paderborn (18:00 CEST)
Rot-Weiss Essen - FC St. Pauli (18:00 CEST)
Monday, 24th August 2026
VSG Altglienicke Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg (18:00 CEST)
SC Verl - Hamburger SV (18:00 CEST)
FC Würzburger Kickers - 1. FC Köln (18:00 CEST)
Hallescher FC - FC Schalke 04 (20:45 CEST)
Tuesday, 1st September 2026
HEBC Hamburg - Borussia Dortmund (20:45 CEST)
Wednesday, 2nd September 2026
VfL Osnabrück - FC Bayern München (20:45 CEST)
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: mmc/dr
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