Future Leaders in Football – 18 Gamechangers in Mexico City

Coinciding with the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026, the DFB – together with its partners Volkswagen (VW) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) – hosted the seventh edition of its international leadership program for women in football, the Future Leaders in Football Programme (FLF), in Mexico City from 10 to 15 June.

18 participants from National Associations, Confederations, and the Sport-for-Development Sector across Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Germany took part in the program. Throughout the week, participants engaged in sessions focused on leadership and its application in the sporting context, while also addressing the structural challenges faced by women in football. The FLF further included practical Sport-For-Development sessions, demonstrating how football can be used as a tool to promote gender equity.

Since its launch in 2021, the FLF program has brought together more than 100 emerging female leaders from around the world. This seventh edition, with a focus on the CONCACAF-Region, created a unique platform for exchange, learning, and collaboration. The program highlights the DFB’s ongoing commitment to advancing gender equity in football, particularly by increasing the representation of women in leadership and decision-making roles, and by strengthening collaboration among National Football Associations and Confederations worldwide.

The program was complemented by a line-up of high-level guest speakers who provided expertise, insight, inspiration, and practical guidance to the next generation of female leaders. Dr. Holger Blask, DFB General Secretary, opened the programme, underlining the importance of empowering women in football leadership.

Dr. Holger Blask, DFB-General Secretary: "The FLF aligns with the DFB’s commitment to advancing gender equity in football and strengthening international cooperation through such initiatives. Through the program, its leadership lessons and practical application into the sporting context, we equip the participants with the right tools to advance into leadership positions within football. Each women brings the ambition and potential to the table to influence the game of tomorrow and we’re looking forward to seeing this unfold in the future."

Heidi Pellerano, Chief Commercial Officer of CONCACAF, and Mariana Gutiérrez, President of Liga MX Femenil, shared valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges in developing women’s football across the CONCACAF region and translated these into key lessons for aspiring leaders. As Heidi Pellerano noted:

"There is talent everywhere – but not everywhere are the same opportunities or systems in place. All countries deserve the same chance. We really appreciate everything the DFB is doing to help women have the tools to become future leaders in football. We need more programs like this.

Further into the week, Jill Ellis, Chief Football Officer at FIFA, shared leadership lessons from her coaching journey, encouraging participants to "train their confidence to be bigger than their doubt.” Laura McAllister, UEFA Vice-President and UEFA Executive Committee member, provided insights into her role within one of football’s highest governing bodies and urged participants to be “as ambitious as possible.”

Andrea Rodebaugh, Director of Women’s National Teams at the Mexican Football Federation, added a powerful perspective by sharing her journey from pioneer to leader and encouraging participants to become changemakers themselves. Cecilia Vales, founder of SheWins, further highlighted how football can be used as a tool to advance gender equality.

In addition to the expert sessions, the FLF included a cultural program designed to complement the learning experience. Participants watched the opening match of the World Cup at a public viewing in the city, explored Mexico City on a guided walking tour, and experienced local traditions. A particular highlight was a session with Lucha Libre fighter Kathrin Zeiske, who encouraged participants to “fight like a girl,” followed by jointly watching a live Lucha Libre event at Arena México.

At the heart of the program were the participants themselves, who shaped the week through their openness, determination, and mutual support. By creating a safe and empowering space, they uplifted one another and built lasting connections that extend far beyond the program. To give an insight of what this program has meant to them, a few shared their thoughts:

Candia Ewing, Acting General Secretary, Turks & Caicos Islands Football Association: I have worked in football for more than 12 years and I have never experienced any program like this. Creating this space for us is truly special and it is an environment that was so supportive, open and safe, and I really want to thank you for that. Through this program I finally realized that I am more than capable of being a leader and that I belong where I am.

Thandie Williams, Acting General Secretary, Montserrat Football Association: This could not have been a better experience. There really are no programs like this, thank you for creating this opportunity.

Bonnie Ruan, Marketing & Media Officer, Anguilla Football Association: I can’t stop thinking about how this entire process has helped me become a better listener, a better leader, and simply a better person. If I learned one thing out of this program it is that leadership starts with listening. Thank you for creating and allowing me into an environment where I felt safe, accepted, and inspired.

DFB participant, Aline Czaplicki: Beyond the program content and the approachable guest speakers, the exchange with the other participants was the real highlight for me. The conversations were genuine, insightful, and truly valuable. What impressed me most was the dedication and positivity with which the women from the region approach challenges, keep going, and support one another along the way.

The FLF showed us one thing: we must collectively work to change structures in order to create a more diverse – and ultimately better – game. Bringing more women into leadership positions will allow football to reach its full potential.