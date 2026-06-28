Fan information: Germany vs. Paraguay | FIFA World Cup 2026™ | Boston Stadium

Everything Germany fans need to know for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 match against Paraguay at Boston Stadium. Find essential information on travel, stadium access, ticketing, fan events, accessibility services, and matchday regulations.

The DFB Fan Service Hotline will be available on matchday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time) for all matters listed below via phone or WhatsApp: +49 151 16788 111

We wish all Germany fans a fantastic matchday and an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience in Boston.

GETTING TO THE STADIUM

Due to the expected high attendance on match day, fans are strongly advised to travel early.

Boston Stadium Trains

Direct train service between Boston South Station and Foxboro Station , located less than a 10-minute walk from the stadium.

Tickets must be booked in advance via the MBTA mTicket App ("Buy Tickets to Boston Stadium").

The service is available exclusively for match ticket holders.

Trains operate approximately every 15 minutes. Journey time is around 60 minutes.

Return services depart from Parking Lot 4 , close to the station entrance, starting around 30 minutes after kickoff and then every 15 minutes.

Capacity is limited.

Boston Stadium Express Bus

Official direct shuttle service from Boston with a walking distance of approximately 10 minutes to the stadium after arrival.

Available exclusively for match ticket holders.

Tickets must be booked in advance through the official Boston Stadium Express Bus service.

The first departures operate approximately 3 to 4.5 hours before kick-off.

Following the match, buses depart every 30 minutes.

Capacity is limited.

Travelling by car

Heavy traffic is expected on matchday. Please allow plenty of extra travel time.

Parking must be purchased in advance through the official FIFA World Cup 2026™ parking platform.

Stadium parking lots open four hours before kick-off.

Follow the official event signage when approaching the venue, as navigation apps may not always suggest the most suitable route due to temporary traffic restrictions.

Recommended exits:

Exit 19 via I-95 South when arriving from the north. Exit 36A via I-495 North when arriving from the south.

Shuttle services

Bookings are available for groups of up to five passengers.

Destinations include downtown Boston and Providence.

Advance booking via the Uber app is required.

Further travel information is available via the official Boston Stadium website.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets in the German fan section are already sold out.

All spectators aged 2 years and older and at least 86 cm tall require a valid match ticket.

Further information is available via FIFA's official ticketing FAQs.

The FWC2026 Mobile Tickets App is the official ticketing application. Screenshots or photographs of tickets will not be accepted for stadium entry.

STADIUM INFORMATION

The stadium opens three hours prior to kick-off.

A stadium map is available on the official FIFA World Cup website.

The German supporters' section is located in Sections 142, 143 and 201–204 .

As Boston Stadium is an open-air venue and warm temperatures are expected, supporters are advised to bring appropriate sun protection.

The stadium operates as a cashless venue . Payments can only be made using debit cards, credit cards, digital wallets or smart devices.

If paying by credit card, consider using a card that does not charge foreign transaction fees.

Alcohol sales: Beer, wine, water, soft drinks and cocktails are available inside the stadium. Please note:

Alcohol is served from stadium opening until the 75th minute.

Alcohol may continue to be sold in the Stadium Fan Experience area after the match.

A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic drinks.

The FIFA Fan Experience is located on the south side of the stadium near Entrance 2.

Free drinking water fountains are available outside every restroom area at more than 30 locations throughout the concourse.

FIFA Fan Information Points are located at midfield on both the east and west sides of the main stand (and on the upper level when open), where supporters can receive assistance with wayfinding, ticket enquiries, accessibility services and lost property during the match.

Lost-and-found collection points are located on Level 100 near Sections 109, 137 and 143, and on Level 300 near Sections 309 and 331.

FAN SUPPORT

The following DFB fan representatives will be present at the match and can be identified by the “Fanbetreuung” branding:

Lukas Keuser

Sebastian Schmidt

Frederike Müller-Späth

They will be supported by the volunteer team of the Mobile Fan Embassy, identifiable by the “Fanbotschaft” branding:

Alice Brem

Jens Freche

Ingo Holzinger

Matthias Budweiser

Martina Niedermeier

The DFB Fan Service Hotline will be available on matchday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time) for all matters listed below via phone or WhatsApp: +49 151 16788 111

FAN MEETING POINTS

Please note that consuming alcohol in public places such as streets, pavements and parks is prohibited in Boston.

Sunday, 28 June – from 5:00 pm

Supporters are invited to meet at Game On!, located next to the historic Fenway Park.

German Fan Embassy information point

Latest edition of the fan magazine "Kalle"

Remaining group-stage match pins available in exchange for a donation

Numerous bars and restaurants in the surrounding area

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees at 7:20 pm

German supporters receive a USD 10 ticket discount and a complimentary Red Sox Germany shirt when booking through the official promotional link

Groups of 15 or more can contact the Red Sox ticket office directly

Supporters are welcome to visit Game On! even without a baseball ticket.

Monday, 29 June – from 11:00 am

Fan meeting at Six Strings near Boston Stadium. Location: 275 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035 Please note that seating capacity is limited.

The German Fan Embassy will provide:

the latest edition of "Kalle"

remaining group-stage match pins in exchange for donations supporting Sozialheld*innen

ACCESSIBILITY

Boston Stadium offers a range of accessible services for supporters, including:

PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

A full list of permitted and prohibited items is available on the official FIFA World Cup website.

Permitted items

Clear bags complying with the stadium's Clear Bag Policy

Small personal bags within the permitted size limits

Approved supporter banners displayed in designated areas

Registered fan materials presented together with the required approval at Entrance 2 • Sealed soft plastic bottles up to 590 ml (20 oz)

Prohibited items

The following items are not permitted inside Boston Stadium:

Alcohol brought from outside

Offensive clothing or banners obstructing the view of other spectators

Animals (except accredited assistance dogs)

Food and beverages, except approved medical or infant items

Tools

Noise-making devices such as horns or whistles

Selfie sticks

Pushchairs and strollers

Umbrellas

Professional video or film cameras

Fireworks or smoke devices

Drones

Laser pointers

Gas horns

Face coverings intended to conceal identity

Smoking is only permitted in designated smoking areas outside the seating bowl.