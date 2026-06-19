Fan Information: Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire | Toronto

Getting there by public transport

Getting to Toronto Stadium by public transport is straightforward and is recommended as an alternative to taking part in the fan walk.

GO Transit

GO Transit “Lakeshore West” and “Lakeshore East” trains run directly to Exhibition Station, which is located very close to Toronto Stadium.

TTC Transit

TTC streetcars operate both to the stadium and to the FIFA Fan Festival:

From Dufferin Station to Dufferin Gate: buses 929 and 29

From St Andrew Station to Fleet Hub: St Andrew Shuttle

504 King streetcar

TTC subway

Travel to downtown Toronto and reach the FIFA Fan Festival from the following stations:

Dufferin Station — transfer to the southbound 29 Dufferin bus, directly to the Dufferin Gate Loop. 20-minute walk.

Bathurst Station — transfer to the southbound 511 Bathurst streetcar, directly to Fleet Street Hub. 5-minute walk.

Spadina Station — transfer to the 510 Spadina streetcar, directly to Fort York. 10-minute walk.

St Andrew Station or King Station — walk south to Bremner Blvd and then west along Bremner to Bathurst. 15-minute walk.

Union Station — walk south to Queens Quay and then west towards Bathurst, with many FIFA World Cup 2026™ activations along the way. Visitors may also take the 509 streetcar directly to Fleet Street Hub. 5-minute walk.

TTC buses and streetcars

TTC offers several bus and streetcar routes to bring fans to the FIFA Fan Festival, including:

29 Dufferin bus to Dufferin Gate Loop. 10-minute walk.

511 Bathurst streetcar and buses to Fleet Street Hub. 5-minute walk.

504 King streetcar to Bathurst Street. 10-minute walk.

509 Harbourfront streetcar to Fleet Street Hub. 5-minute walk.

510 Spadina streetcar to Fort York. 10-minute walk.

GO Train

Take a GO Train to downtown Toronto; all lines arrive at Union Station. From there, you can transfer to the TTC 509 streetcar or follow the official walking route to the FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto. The walk takes approximately 30 minutes, and signs will guide visitors throughout the route, both inside and outside Union Station.

Please note that Exhibition GO Station does not provide direct access to FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto.

Getting there by car

General spectator parking is not available on match days at Toronto Stadium. Fans should plan to arrive by public transport, on foot, by bicycle, or via ride-sharing.

All information can also be found here: https://torontofwc26.ca/getting-around

Ticket information

Tickets in the fan section are already sold out.

The FWC2026 Mobile Tickets App is the official ticket app. Screenshots or photos of tickets will not grant access to the stadium.

Stadium information

The gates to Toronto Stadium open three hours before kick-off.

A stadium map can be found here:

https://maps.fifa.com/?navmapId=ea0f49fb-cec3-4a22-b773-dc76e46a744e&autoload=y&utm_medium=fan#17.24/43.63445/-79.415895/70/45

There is a baggage drop-off point at Entrance D for bags and items that are not permitted inside the stadium. Storage costs 20 Canadian dollars.

We recommend arriving early to allow sufficient time for security checks and entry before kick-off.

If you are paying by credit card, make sure to use a card without foreign transaction fees to avoid additional charges.

The stadium serves beer, wine, water, and cocktails. Please note the following:

Alcohol service runs from stadium opening until the 75th minute.

After the match, alcohol may be sold in the “Stadium Fan Experience” area.

A maximum of two alcoholic drinks per person may be purchased at a time.

To purchase alcoholic beverages, you must be at least 19 years old. A passport may be required as proof of age.

Wi-Fi:

Free Wi-Fi, FWC26_FANS, is available in the stadium.

Charging stations for mobile devices:

Charging stations are available for fans at the following locations:

Level 1: area 110/111 and Gate 1

Level 2: area 225

Level 5: area 207

Fans can follow the instructions at the charging kiosk to use the portable chargers.All charging stations are subject to a fee.

Locations of drinking fountains:

Pitch level: behind the blocks

Upper level: behind the blocks

The German fan block is located in sectors 101, 102, 130, 131, 132, 232, and 233. This area is not covered. Due to direct sunlight, we recommend using sunscreen and wearing head protection.

On match day, FIFA fan info points will be located here:

Level 1: Gate 1 and sections 112/113

Level 5: section 205

Fan Experience area: between Gates D and E

Identification documents and age rules – Canada

You must have reached the legal drinking age of 19.

International travellers should bring one of the following valid identity documents:

Canadian citizenship card / permanent resident card

Physical passport (required for international visitors; copies are not accepted)

Government-issued photo ID showing name and date of birth, which may be accepted if the details can be visually verified

Fan support

The following fan representatives will be on site at the match and can be identified by the word “Fanbetreuung”:

Lukas Keuser (DFB fan representative)

Sebastian Schmidt (DFB fan representative)

Frederike Müller-Späth (DFB fan representative)

They will be supported by the volunteer team from the mobile fan embassy, identified by the word “Fanbotschaft”:

Alice Brem

Jens Freche

Ingo Holzinger

Matthias Budweiser

Martina Niedermeier

Fan service hotline on match day: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for all matters listed here, by phone or via WhatsApp: +49 151 16788 111

Fan meeting point

Location: Amsterdam Brewhouse

South Building, 245 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2K9

Pre-match party, 19 June 2026

from 5:30 p.m.

public viewing

match-day pins in exchange for a donation to a good cause (while stocks last)

Fan meeting point, 20 June 2026

from 11:00 a.m.

fan walk to the stadium at 12:30 p.m.

match-day pins in exchange for a donation to a good cause (while stocks last)

After-match party, , 20 June 2026

from 7:00 p.m.

programme: public viewing

match-day pins in exchange for a donation to a good cause (while stocks last)

Consuming alcohol in public, for example on streets, sidewalks, or in parks, is illegal in Toronto.

Accessibility information

Accessible parking spaces are available via the official FIFA World Cup 2026 parking page. Prices may vary by match. On match day, please have your pre-paid accessible parking ticket and disability card ready when entering the stadium car park.

An audio description commentary (ADC) service is available. Commentary will be offered in English and Spanish. Access is available via the FIFA Audio Description App in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

How to access the livestream:

You can access the sign language broadcast directly through the official FIFA Tournament App by following these steps:

Download and install the FIFA Tournament App on your device. Go to the “Stadiums” section in the app. Select the stadium where the match you want to watch is being played. Open the “Accessibility Services” tab. Tap the “Sign Language” CTA button. The YouTube link will open automatically in a web view and the broadcast will begin immediately.

Listening aids:

Assistive listening devices (ALDs) can be borrowed free of charge on match days in exchange for government-issued ID at the stadium fan info points.

Audio descriptive commentary (ADC)

ADC is a service that enhances the match experience for blind and visually impaired fans. Commentators provide narration that goes beyond standard radio commentary by describing key visual details during the match, such as body language, facial expressions, on-pitch scenes, and ball movement.

Assistive listening devices can be borrowed free of charge on match days in exchange for official ID at the stadium fan info points.

Customer support / assistance during the match

For assistance during a match, fans may contact fan service by:

calling +1 832 667 1400

sending a text message to +1 832 241 0202 with a brief description of the support needed

visiting the nearest fan info point

For matches in Canada, commentary will be available in English and French. Fans can access the ADC broadcast via the FIFA Audio Description App in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Fans who need assistance may request wheelchair escorts at the mobility assistance points in the Fan Experience Area after passing security screening. Fans arriving with their own wheelchair or rollator may also request a wheelchair escort to their seats. Please note that stadium wheelchairs may not be used exclusively throughout the match. For assistance during the match, please send a text message to +1 647 694 0403 with a brief description of the assistance required, or visit the nearest fan info point.

Fans with disabilities or reduced mobility may use the lifts located at Gate 2, near section 118, or near section 128. These lifts may be used throughout the match.

Permitted / prohibited items

A detailed overview of permitted and prohibited items can be found here.

Registered fan items must be brought into the stadium through Entrance E, subject to presentation of FIFA approval.

Permitted items

Clear-bag policy: transparent plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm. This includes transparent backpacks, transparent waist bags, and transparent drawstring bags within the permitted dimensions.

No buckles, grommets/metal parts, or decorations may cover any part of the bag.

Small non-transparent bags no larger than 11.43 cm x 16.51 cm, with or without a handle or strap, may be brought into the stadium inside a transparent plastic bag.

Registered fence banners: may only be attached on the back-of-goal sides in areas that do not cover branding. Only soft tape may be used to attach fence banners.

Registered fan items must be brought into the stadium upon presentation of approval.

Sealed soft plastic bottles up to 590 ml (20 oz)

Prohibited items

Bringing alcoholic beverages is strictly prohibited and may result in removal from the stadium.

The stadium is a smoke-free facility. Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is prohibited.

Clothing or signs with offensive wording or that obstruct the view of other fans

Animals, except service dogs assisting persons with disabilities

Food of any kind, unless purchased in the stadium, medically required, or intended for babies or toddlers (maximum 1 litre per child). Food required for medical reasons may only be brought into the stadium if a medical certificate is provided in English, French, or Spanish and the person for whom it is intended is present. Permitted food must be carried in containers that are not made of glass and do not otherwise violate stadium rules

Tools

Noise-making devices (e.g. horns, whistles)

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video or film cameras

Fireworks or smoke bombs

Smoking is prohibited throughout the entire stadium area

Unmanned aerial systems (“drones”)

Air horns, horns, laser pointers, balaclavas

Enjoy the match and have a great time supporting Germany in Toronto!