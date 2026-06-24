News (engl.)
Fan Information: Ecuador vs. Germany | FIFA World Cup 2026™ | New York New Jersey Stadium
Everything Germany fans need to know for the final FIFA World Cup 2026™ group-stage match against Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium. Find essential information on travel, stadium access, ticketing, fan events, accessibility services, and matchday regulations.
GETTING TO THE STADIUM BY PUBLIC TRANSPORT
Due to the expected high attendance on match day, fans are strongly advised to travel early.
NJ TRANSIT
NJ TRANSIT will operate enhanced rail services from New York Penn Station and various stations throughout New Jersey.
- All stadium-bound trains operate via Secaucus Junction.
- From there, fans can transfer to a dedicated match-day train or bus service directly to New York New Jersey Stadium.
- This service is available exclusively to ticket holders.
- Tickets must be purchased in advance.
GETTING TO THE STADIUM BY CAR
General spectator parking is not available on the stadium grounds.
Parking must be purchased in advance via:
https://www.justpark.com/us/event-parking/fifa-world-cup-2026/new-york-new-jersey-stadium/
DFB also offers a ride-sharing platform where fans can connect and form carpools: http://fanfahrt.dfb.de/
SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE
- Tickets must be purchased in advance.
- Accessible shuttle services are available.
Further information can be found under: https://fevo.com/official-nynj-stadium-shuttles
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets in the German fan section are already sold out.
All spectators aged 2 years and older and at least 86 cm tall require a valid match ticket.
Further information is available via FIFA's official ticketing FAQs.
The FWC2026 Mobile Tickets App is the official ticketing application.
Screenshots or photographs of tickets will not be accepted for stadium entry.
STADIUM INFORMATION
The stadium opens three hours prior to kick-off.
A stadium map is available online and includes important locations such as baggage storage facilities. This service is available for a fee of USD 25.
German Fan Sections
The German fan allocation is located in sections: 124, 126, 223, 224A, 224B, 225A, 225B, 227A, 228A and 229.
We strongly recommend arriving early to allow sufficient time for security screening and stadium entry.
As MetLife Stadium is not covered and high temperatures are expected, fans are advised to take appropriate sun protection measures.
If paying by credit card, we recommend using a card without foreign transaction fees to avoid additional charges.
Alcohol Sales
Beer, wine, water, soft drinks and cocktails will be available inside the stadium.
Please note:
- Alcohol sales begin when the stadium opens and end at the 75th minute of the match.
- Alcohol may continue to be sold in the Stadium Fan Experience area after the match.
- A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.
- Guests must be at least 21 years of age to purchase alcoholic beverages.
FIFA Fan Experience Area
The FIFA Fan Experience area and partner activations are located at the southern corner of the stadium between Gates 1 and 2.
Drinking Fountains
Drinking fountains are located outside restroom areas on all levels.
Plaza Level
- Sections 101–102
- 107–108
- 117–118
- 126–128
- 133–134
- 143–144
Level 200
- Sections 201–249
- Sections 224–225 (Women's Restrooms)
- Sections 204–205 and 228–229 (Men's Restrooms)
Level 300
- Sections 303–304
- 309–310
- 314–315
- 317–318
- 323–324
- 328–329
- 334–335
- 340–341
- 343–344
- 348–349
FIFA Fan Information Points
FIFA Fan Information Points are located:
- Inside entrances ML, V, H and M
- Near sections 124, 149, 227, 249, 303, 324, 328 and 349
Services include:
- General information and wayfinding assistance
- Ticket support, including accessibility relocations and duplicate-ticket resolution
- Information on accessible services such as elevators, wayfinding assistance, hearing support, sensory resources and quiet rooms
- Lost and found services
FAN SUPPORT
The following DFB fan representatives will be present at the match and can be identified by the “Fanbetreuung” branding:
- Lukas Keuser
- Sebastian Schmidt
- Frederike Müller-Späth
They will be supported by the volunteer team of the Mobile Fan Embassy, identifiable by the “Fanbotschaft” branding:
- Alice Brem
- Jens Freche
- Ingo Holzinger
- Matthias Budweiser
- Martina Niedermeier
FAN SERVICE HOTLINE
Available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for all matters listed below via phone or WhatsApp:
+49 151 16788 111
FAN MEETING POINT
German House of Soccer
Chelsea Industrial
535–551 W 28th Street
New York, NY 10001
During the FIFA World Cup
- Open daily throughout the tournament
- Advance registration is required for entry
- Tickets are issued through registration via the ticket shop
- E-tickets will be sent via email after successful registration
- Fan Club Nationalmannschaft members will receive a complimentary limited-edition FIFA World Cup silk scarf upon presentation of their membership card
- Live broadcasts of selected FIFA World Cup matches
- Special guests and live events
- Food, drinks and football
- Exhibitions on German football
- Merchandise and fan activities
24 June 2026
- Fan Club Nationalmannschaft Pre-Match Party from 6:00 p.m.
- All complimentary tickets have already been allocated
- Match-day pins will be available in exchange for a charitable donation at the German House of Soccer and again on match day
25 June 2026
- The German House of Soccer will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup match against Ecuador
ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION
Accessible parking spaces are available via the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Page.
On match day, please have both your accessible parking ticket and disability identification ready when entering the parking area.
Audio Descriptive Commentary (ADC)
Audio descriptive commentary is available in English and Spanish.
Access is provided through the FIFA Audio Description App available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Mobility Assistance
Mobility assistance points with seating areas are available behind security checkpoints, including one located in the Stadium Fan Experience area.
Please note that Fan Services staff are unable to push or accompany guests using their own mobility devices but will gladly escort guests to their seats.
Elevators
Fans with reduced mobility may use elevators located:
- At the northeast and southeast corners of the stadium
- Along the west side of the stadium
- At premium entrances on the east and west sides, providing access to premium areas and suites
PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS
A detailed overview of all permitted and prohibited items is available via FIFA.
Permitted Items
Clear Bag Policy
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags not exceeding 30.5 cm x 15.25 cm x 30.5 cm
- Includes clear backpacks, clear waist bags and clear drawstring bags within the permitted dimensions
- Bags may not contain buckles, metal parts or decorative elements that obstruct visibility
- Small non-transparent bags up to 11.43 cm x 16.51 cm may be carried inside a permitted clear bag
- Approved fence banners may only be displayed behind the goals and must not cover FIFA or partner branding
- Approved fan items must be presented together with FIFA approval and brought into the stadium via Gate 2
- Sealed soft plastic bottles up to 590 ml (20 oz)
Prohibited Items
- Alcoholic beverages
- Clothing or signs containing offensive content or obstructing spectators’ views
- Animals, except certified service animals
- Food and beverages unless purchased inside the stadium, medically required, or intended for infants and toddlers (maximum one litre per child)
- Tools
- Noise-making devices such as horns and whistles
- Selfie sticks
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Video and film cameras
- Fireworks and smoke devices
- Smoking outside designated smoking areas
- Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones)
- Air horns, laser pointers and balaclavas
We wish all Germany fans a fantastic match day and an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience in New York and New Jersey.
Categories: News (engl.)
Author: dfb
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