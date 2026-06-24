Experience German Football Culture in New York and Receive Your Free World Cup Scarf!

Germany's next World Cup match takes place in New York on Thursday. Fans who want to experience the World Cup atmosphere together with fellow supporters can visit the German House of Soccer in the heart of the city.

The German House of Soccer has been open since 11 June and will remain open until 11 July. Visitors can watch live broadcasts of many World Cup matches, explore exhibitions about German football, take part in fan activities, meet special guests and enjoy a variety of food and drinks.

German Fans Meet in Times Square

The celebrations continue on Wednesday, when German fans will gather in Times Square. Starting at 5:00 p.m., supporters will come together to build excitement ahead of the next match and show their support for Germany.

All fans are invited to join and wear a white shirt or Germany jersey. Afterwards, the gathering will continue at the German House of Soccer.

Admission to the German House of Soccer is free. Visitors only need to register in advance. After registering, they will receive their personal e-ticket by email. Click here for the programme and registration.

Special Offer for Fan Club National Teams Members

Members of the Fan Club National Teams have an extra reason to visit the German House of Soccer. As a special offer, they can receive an exclusive World Cup silk scarf free of charge.

New members can also receive the scarf when they join the Fan Club on-site. Anyone who has not yet picked up their scarf can still do so in New York until 11 July.

Another popular item at the fan events during the group stage is the matchday pin. Pins are available in exchange for a donation, with all proceeds going to Sozialheld*innen. Sozialheld*innen is a German organisation that promotes inclusion and accessibility and works to ensure that people with disabilities can participate in society independently and on equal terms.

We look forward to seeing many German fans in New York and creating a memorable World Cup experience together.