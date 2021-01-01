Women in Football - Strategy 2027

In December 2021, the DFB Presidential Board adopted four main objectives for the 'Women in Football - Strategy 2027'. As a result, work continued on the strategic development of corresponding measures to achieve these objectives.

The strategic plan is intended to form the basis for action at all levels of the football pyramid (DFB, regional and state associations) and covers all areas of women's football: from amateurs to the Bundesliga and national teams, from grassroots initiatives, communication, marketing and coaching to talent development and women in full-time and honorary positions at the DFB.

The specific objectives are:

Our national teams and clubs in the Frauen-Bundesliga have won international titles;

The number of active female players, coaches and referees has increased by 25%;

The media reach of women's football has doubled on all platforms, and;

The percentage of women in DFB committees and in full-time management positions is at least 30%.

Further information on the objectives and the plan of action can be found in the brochure 'Women in Football - Stragey 2027'.