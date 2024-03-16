The German women's soccer champion was determined for the first time in the 1973/1974 season, at that time still in tournament form. Subsequently, the “everyone against everyone” mode was introduced in a first and second round.

In the 1990/1991 season, a two-tier league (North and South) was introduced. In 1997/1998, the women's Bundesliga then became a single division.

Since the 2023/2024 season, Google has been a partner of the league, which operates under the name Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga.