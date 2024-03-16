Torjubel zum 2:0 durch Lea Schueller FC Bayern Muenchen, 11, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. RB Leipzig, Fussball, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, 16. Spieltag, Saison 2023/24, 16.03.2024, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. RB Leipzig, Fussball, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, 16. Spieltag, Saison 2023/24, 16.03.2024 Muenchen *** Goal celebration to 2 0 by Lea Schueller FC Bayern Muenchen, 11 , FC Bayern Muenchen vs RB Leipzig, Football, Google Pixel Womens Bundesliga, Matchday 16, Season 2023 24, 16 03 2024, DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES, FC Bayern Muenchen vs RB Leipzig, Football, Google Pixel Womens Bundesliga, Matchday 16, Season 2023 24, 16 03 2024 Muenchen Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/JennixMaulx EP_JML

The German women's soccer champion was determined for the first time in the 1973/1974 season, at that time still in tournament form. Subsequently, the “everyone against everyone” mode was introduced in a first and second round.

In the 1990/1991 season, a two-tier league (North and South) was introduced. In 1997/1998, the women's Bundesliga then became a single division.

Since the 2023/2024 season, Google has been a partner of the league, which operates under the name Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga.

The complete regulations for promotion and relegation in the women's national leagues are set out in the DFB Match Regulations (§§ 47, 47a, 48, 48a).

Status: May 2023

