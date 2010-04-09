They are all represented in the central committees of organised football, DFB’s Presidential Board, Executive Board and the DFB Bundestag. The highest body, and effectively the ‘German football parliament’ is the DFB Bundestag. It represents the legislative branch of the DFB, where, every four years, the Presidential and Executive Boards are elected, and the statutes and regulations of the DFB are decided.

The Presidential Board, as the executive body, represents the executive branch of the association and is, according to the statutes, "responsible for handling the day-to-day business." The Executive Board reviews the reports of the committees and auditors and advises the members of the Presidential Board in the fulfilment of their duties. It consists of the members of the Presidential Board, the Presidents of the state and regional associations, as well as 12 representatives of DFL e.V.

Operational work is carried out in DFB specialist committees and commissions, which in turn include experts from all member associations. These activities are complemented by the foundations of the DFB and DFL e.V. The cohesion of everyone involved was confirmed by the Basic Agreement, which regulates the special rights and obligations of DFL e.V. as a member of the DFB.