Julian Nagelsmann leaves role as Germany head coach

The corporate representatives and the supervisory board of DFB GmbH & Co. KG today unanimously agreed, on the recommendation of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, to terminate the contractual relationship with head coach Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect.

Julian Nagelsmann had already asked the federation leadership in a confidential discussion the day before to be released from his duties following Germany’s disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This request has now been granted by the corporate representatives and the supervisory board.

Bernd Neuendorf said: “The German Football Association (DFB) would like to expressly thank Julian Nagelsmann for the work he has done since September 2023. He personified a high level of commitment and exceptional ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely conscientious and sincere person whom we all hold in high regard.”

“A special thanks goes to the fans”

Julian Nagelsmann said: “In recent days, following our exit, I have thought a great deal and spoken with trusted people in my personal circle and within the association. This decision has not been an easy one for me at all. My primary objective has always been the success of the team. After such a painful disappointment, the team deserves the opportunity for a true new start. I would like to thank my coaching team, the staff, and everyone within the association who supported us, and in particular the players, with whom I was able to work in such a trusting manner. A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us along, you believed in us, you gave us energy, even in difficult periods. It deeply saddens me that we have disappointed you and that we were unable to give you more nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved far more.”

Sporting Director Rudi Völler said: “Following what was a disappointing World Cup exit for absolutely everyone, Julian’s decision commands our respect. He is taking responsibility even where he would have preferred to continue shaping the team, and he is placing the national team above his own interests. Of course, we all would have wished for a different outcome to the tournament and a stronger performance from our team. But Julian is and remains an excellent coach, and I am convinced he will continue to be successful in his career. I am sincerely grateful to him for the trusting and good-humoured collaboration that we enjoyed.”

DFB leadership seeks talks with Klopp

Alongside head coach Julian Nagelsmann, his two assistants, Benjamin Glück and Benjamin Hübner, will also leave their roles. The DFB extends its sincere thanks for their commitment.

Regarding the appointment of a successor, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jürgen Klopp, who has already indicated his general willingness to take on the role.

In addition, during today’s meeting of the corporate representatives and the supervisory board, managing director for sport Andreas Rettig announced that he will not be renewing his contract, which runs until the end of the year, for personal reasons. He had already informed the DFB President of this decision prior to the start of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.