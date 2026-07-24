DFB and Red Bull reach agreement

Jürgen Klopp will take up his role as Germany head coach on 15th August 2026. His move has also been made possible by an agreement between the DFB and Red Bull, allowing him to leave his position as Head of Global Soccer early and focus fully on his new role.

A role as important as Germany head coach demands complete focus, with no compromises or divided responsibilities. Red Bull shared that view and has enabled Klopp to devote himself fully to the national team from day one.

In recognition of Red Bull’s cooperation, the DFB will play three men’s senior internationals in Leipzig by the end of 2030 and make a €1 million donation to the Wings for Life foundation in support of its internationally recognised spinal cord research.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “What Oliver Mintzlaff and Red Bull have made possible here shows how professionally and constructively two organisations can work together when both sides are pursuing the same goal: a strong German national team. I’m extremely grateful for that. By playing international fixtures in Leipzig, we are showing our support for football in eastern Germany, while our contribution to Wings for Life will support research whose impact reaches far beyond sport.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, said: “I wasn’t particularly happy when Jürgen got in touch and told me he wanted to become Germany head coach. Nevertheless, I spoke to my fellow managing directors Franz Watzlawick and Alexander Kirchmayr, and together we came to the conclusion that we needed a clear solution that would allow Jürgen to focus fully on his role with the DFB. The opportunity to help Germany at a challenging time and take on one of the most important jobs in German football means a great deal to him. Our talks with Jürgen and the DFB were based on mutual trust and a shared determination to find a solution. We wish him and the DFB every success in this important new chapter.”