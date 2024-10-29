Defending champions Leverkusen through to last 16

Current DFB-Pokal holders Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 in their second-round tie against SV Elversberg, and two-time winners RB Leipzig sealed their spot in the last 16 with a comfortable 4-2 win against FC St. Pauli. Karlsruher SC became the first Bundesliga 2 side to progress to the next round after they won 2-0 against Kickers Offenbach, while FC Augsburg defeated Schalke 04 3-0.

It only took Leverkusen 74 seconds to find the Elversberg net, as Patrik Schick converted from close range following a cross to give the Bundesliga side an early lead (2’). The difficult start wasn’t over for Elversberg, though, as Schick bagged his second goal in the ninth minute to make it 2-0. Aleix Garcia scored with a direct free kick to add a third just before the break (36’) before a somewhat quieter second half followed where Elversberg were unable to find a response.

There was a much harder-fought contest in the all-Bundesliga duel between RB Leipzig and FC St. Pauli. The newly promoted side defended well initially until Yussuf Poulsen shrugged his opposite man off the ball and slotted home from close range (12’). Christoph Baumgartner doubled Leipzig’s just lead five minutes later. St. Pauli now had to take a more attacking approach, which led to Morgan Guilavogui getting a goal back (28’). However, the hosts came straight back with a goal of their own, as Poulsen restored RBL’s two-goal cushion (30’). A deflected Eric Smith effort landed in the Leipzig net and brought the visitors back into the game in the 59th minute, but the home side put the seal on their victory when Antonio Musa dribbled through the St. Pauli defence and scored to make it 4-2.

Last remaining fourth-tier side knocked out

Regionalliga side Offenbach put in a solid performance and matched their second-tier opposition Karlsruhe in the first half, but Budu Zivzivadze would go on to open the scoring for KSC in the 61st minute. Marcel Beifus’ 72nd-minute goal made it 2-0 and ended Offenbach’s cup dreams, as they were unable to score a goal to get themselves back into the game.

FC Augsburg dominated their game against Schalke 04 of Bundesliga 2 and took a deserved lead through Alexis Claude-Maurice (26’). The visitors did manage to score an equaliser in the second half, but they were denied by the offside flag. Arne Maier’s free kick took an unstoppable deflection, going in off the bar to make it 2-0 (87’), then Samuel Essende added a third before the final whistle.