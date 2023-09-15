Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga: New license agreements for international media rights

DFB, the German Football Association, today announced the finalization of four major license agreements for international media rights to the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga with international partners for the rights cycle. Starting with the 2023/2024 season the international partners will broadcast at least 88 (four out of six matches per match week) Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga matches per season live on all continents.

For the first time, the DFB has marketed its international media rights to Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga in-house and was able to significantly increase its revenues. The international DFB partners for the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga with their respective territorial footprint in detail:

These are the international partners

DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment platform that had also successfully acquired live rights in Germany, has newly acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga in its key markets USA, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada and Brazil as well as the non-exclusive broadcasting rights across further territories in Europe.

Sky Mexico, a subscription television service in Mexico, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Viaplay Group, the Nordic video streaming service, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

W-Sport, the broadcast channel dedicated to women’s sport, has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights to the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga in multiple territories in the Asia, Oceania, MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. In addition, W-Sport has acquired the non-exclusive broadcasting rights in various European and South American territories.

Dr. Holger Blask: "The beginning of an exciting journey"

Also, Stats Perform, the sports data and analytics company, has acquired the exclusive global betting streaming rights to all Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga matches.

DFB Managing Director Marketing and Sales Dr. Holger Blask says: "The Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga is one of the strongest and most exciting women's football leagues in the world. We are delighted to announce these significant agreements with our partners, who have a strong presence in different regions and will be working with us to promote women's football around the world. We firmly believe that these partnerships mark the beginning of an exciting journey that will take the popularity of Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and women's football in general to a new level."

created by dfb