1 Scope

1.1 The sponsor of the sweepstakes is DFB GmbH & Co KG, DFB Campus, Kennedyallee 274, 60596 Frankfurt am Main ("DFB"), unless another sponsor is named in the announcement of the sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes Announcement“).

1.2 These Official Sweepstakes Rules (the “Rules") apply to all sweepstakes (each, a “Sweepstakes“) that link to or otherwise incorporate these Rules by reference in the applicable Sweepstakes Announcement, regardless of the medium through which the Sweepstakes is announced, including, without limitation, the DFB's own websites or social media accounts such as Instagram or Facebook.

1.3 In the event of any conflict between the terms and provisions of these Rules and the terms and provisions in the Sweepstakes Announcement, the terms and provisions of the Sweepstakes Announcement shall control.

2 Eligibility

2.1 Eligibility is limited to persons at least twenty-one (21) years of age, who are legal residents of the United States or its territories and possessions.

2.2 Persons who violate these Rules, use unauthorized aids or otherwise obtain advantages through manipulation will be excluded from participation in the Sweepstakes. The DFB may also declare such exclusion retrospectively, revoke prizes and reclaim them if the nature of the prize permits this.

2.3 Employees of the DFB and of companies affiliated with the DFB, their relatives, persons living in the same household as them and all persons directly or indirectly involved in the organization, planning or execution of the Sweepstakes are also excluded from participation.

3 Subject of the competition

3.1 The object of the Sweepstakes is the prize as designated in the Sweepstakes Announcement. The prize is neither transferable nor exchangeable and its value will not be paid out in cash. Should a Sweepstakes prize include travel to and/or from an event or the like, such travel to and from the event shall be understood to be within the United States only.

3.2 The DFB is entitled to make changes to the prize in its sole discretion. In doing so, the DFB may take into account the value of the prize, the interest of the winners in the prize and the circumstance that makes an exchange necessary.

4 Participation, eligibility to win

4.1 Any natural person who performs the action described in the Sweepstakes Announcement (e.g. answering a question, commenting on a post, liking, sharing) with the intention of participating during the period of the Sweepstakes shall participate in the competition.

4.2 Each person may only participate once per Sweepstakes. Attempting to participate more than once may lead to the exclusion of the participant.

4.3 The Sweepstakes begins with the publication of the Sweepstakes Announcement. The closing date for the Sweepstakes is the date specified in the Sweepstakes Announcement.

4.4 NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, AND PURCHASE WILL NOT AFFECT YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. There is no right to participate in the Sweepstakes.

5 Profit determination and notification

5.1 The winners will be drawn at random from all participants after the end of the participation period. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

5.2 The winners will be notified within one week after the conclusion of the Sweepstakes (e.g. by e-mail or direct message on the respective social network). All winners notified in this way are obligated to declare acceptance of the prize to the DFB within 24 hours and to provide the DFB with the extended contact details for sending the prize. If the DFB does not receive such notification within 24 hours, the possibility of accepting the prize will lapse and the DFB reserves the right to determine another winner. The originally determined winner has no claims for compensation in this respect.

6 Liability

BY ENTERING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ENTRANTS WAIVE ALL RIGHT TO, AND HOLD THE DFB HARMLESS FROM, ANY CLAIM, LIABILITY, LOSS, DAMAGE (INCLUDING PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES), OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE ACCEPTANCE, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. The DFB will not be responsible for late, incomplete, or incorrect entries; an entrant’s failure to receive prize notices due to entrant’s spam, junk e-mail, or other security settings or for an entrant’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information; technical, hardware, or software malfunctions, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete, garbled, or delayed electronic communications whether caused by the sender or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in this Sweepstakes; by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in this Sweepstakes; or any typographical, technological, or other error in the publishing of the offer, administration of the Sweepstakes, or announcement of the prizes.

7 Data protection

7.1 Personal data is processed during the execution and settlement. Further information can be found at www.dfb.de/datenschutzerklaerung.

7.2 The names of the prize winner(s) will be posted on Instagram [for sixty (60) days] after the date of each Sweepstakes.

7.3 Except where prohibited by law, entry into the Sweepstakes and acceptance of a prize constitute permission to use the winner's name, prize won, hometown, likeness, video recordings, photographs, and statements for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity (including online posting) in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification or permission.

8 Changes to these Rules; Premature Termination of the Sweepstakes

8.1 The DFB reserves the right to change these Rules, in particular due to technical, legal and business reasons. Any changes will be communicated to the participants in an appropriate form.

8.2 The DFB reserves the right to terminate the Sweepstakes prematurely, in particular due to an error or for technical, legal or business reasons, without being obliged to give prior notice or reasons. In the event of termination, winners will be selected from among all eligible entries received as of date of termination. In the event a dispute arises as to the identity of a potentially winning entrant, entries will be declared made by the name on the entry.

9 Exclusion of legal recourse

9.1 Legal recourse is excluded with regard to the determination and notification of the prize. In all other respects, German law shall apply to disputes in connection with the prize game.

9.2 Participants are obligated to behave in a legally compliant manner during their participation. If the DFB is held liable for violations of the law by participants, the DFB is entitled to indemnification from the culpable participant.

10 Final provisions

The EU platform for out-of-court online dispute resolution can be found at ec.europa.eu/consumers/odr/. The DFB is not willing or obligated to participate in dispute resolution proceedings before a consumer arbitration board.